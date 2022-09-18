Sports Betting

A customer makes a sports bet at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. on Sept. 6, 2022. In the fifth year of legal sports betting in most U.S. states, the action is speeding up due to microbetting, the ability to place a bet on an outcome as narrowly targeted as the result of the next pitch in baseball or the next play in football. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

 Wayne Parry

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Nearly one in five U.S. adults bet money on sports over the past year, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The report from the Pew Research Center shows that 19% of adults surveyed said they had wagered on sports.

