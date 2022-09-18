Toledo Ohio St Football

Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn scrambles in the backfield during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

 Jay LaPrete

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day distributed the obligatory praise of his players after their score-at-will rout of Toledo, but the No. 3 Buckeyes won't dwell on it long with the Big Ten schedule around the next corner.

Instead of taking some time to enjoy the 77-21 rout of Toledo late Saturday, coaches were already into planning for Wisconsin, which the No. 3 Buckeyes will host next week in the first in a slog of nine Big Ten games.

