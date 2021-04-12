The Bowling Green State University women’s golf team turned in a strong performance this weekend at the 10th-annual Dolores Black Falcon Invitational. By carding a team score of 615, BGSU finished tied for second in the 14-school field. The Falcons hosted the 36-hole event at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
The Falcons finished ahead of MAC rivals Toledo, Ohio, Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan. BGSU tied with Akron, while Ball State surpassed the Falcons on the afternoon to capture the team title.
The Falcons finished in second place at the invitational for the first time since 2017. BGSU’s opening-round 294 marked the program’s lowest team score at the event in a single round.
A total of 10 student-athletes competed for Bowling Green, led by Nichole Cox, who tied for fifth place. Cox shot a one-under 71 on Saturday, which tied Akron’s Jenn David for the low round of the weekend. Sammi Blackburn (T-22), Kayla Davis (T-22) and Aly Kovach (T-26) also finished inside the top-30 on the individual leaderboard. Erin Korn led the Falcons on Sunday by carding a two-birdie 77, while Amanda Maletich registered a career-low 78.
“In the midst of the ongoing challenges with COVID, we rallied together to pull off a very special weekend,” said head coach Stephanie Young. “We are disappointed to have not brought home a team title, but happy with a runner-up finish, a great showing within our conference and a strong tournament field. It was especially sweet to have set the record for lowest score in Falcon Invitational history (and season low) with the opening-round 294.”
The Falcon leaderboard:
T5. Nichole Cox (71-79—150)
T22. Kayla Davis (74-81—155)
T22. Sammi Blackburn (75-80—155)
T26. Aly Kovach (74-82—156)
T37. Kelsey Sager (80-79—159)
T42. Dani Austinson (79-81—160)
T42. Savannah Wyrick (82-78—160)
T44. Amanda Maletich (83-78—161)
T56. Emily Pantig-Nystrom (82-81—163)
T56. Erin Korn (86-77—163)
The team leaderboard and local players:
1. Ball State (301-304—605)
T2. Bowling Green (294-321-615)
T2. Akron (311-304—615)
T4. Tiffin (3011-308—619)
T4. Toledo (310-309—619)
Freshman Macy Hanus, a Bowling Green graduate, shot 76-76 to tie for 11th.
T6. Detroit Mercy (317-306—623)
T6. Ohio (311-312—623)
8. Central Michigan (319-305—624)
9. Western Michigan (312-315—627)
T10. Youngstown State (313-316—629)
T10. Eastern Michigan (309-320—629)
Maria Connelly, Waterville, shot 77-84 to tie for 44th.
Freshman Paige Zolciak, Perrysburg, shot 83-86 to tie for 74th.
T12. Illinois-Chicago (316-315—631)
T12. Oakland (309-322—631)
14. Bowling Green (324-312—636)
15. Eastern Illinois (336-337—673)