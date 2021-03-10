CLEVELAND – It was a sluggish first half for the Bowling Green women’s basketball team, even with open shots, in the Mid-American Conference tournament opener Wednesday.
With the shots not dropping, Eastern Michigan had a 31-21 lead after 20 minutes.
The second half was a totally different story for the Falcons, who came into the game at 18-5 overall, 14-4 in the MAC, and the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
With shots falling, free throws twisting the twine, and a strong defensive effort in the final 20 minutes, Bowling Green is advancing to the semifinal in the tournament after posting a 63-47 victory.
“I don’t have a nerves barometer, but I think from the way we were playing that you could definitely see some of that,” BG head coach Robyn Fralick said about the team in the first half.
“This team has been resilient really all year. They have shown a lot of fight all year,” she continued. “That’s something that I always trust in the game even if we are not playing our best.
“We kind of regrouped at halftime. I think we found a much better version of Bowling Green women’s basketball in the second half.”
Sophomore Elissa Brett and freshman Kenzie Lewis helped carry the offensive load in the second half. Lewis scored 12 of her 14 points and Brett added 10 of her 13 points in the final 20 minutes.
Lewis also added 11 rebounds and Brett had 10.
“We just weren’t playing our game (in the first half). But if there is one thing we have, we’ve got a lot of pride, and I think that showed in the second half,” Lewis said. “I think our success in the second half came from mostly our defense, our defensive effort and just our effort all around.
“I think our defense turns into really good offense. We were able to get going and get comfortable and I think the defensive end was a really big part of that,” she added.
Lewis was also very accurate from the free-throw line, especially in the third quarter making 8 of 10 from the line.
“She was a total game changer for us … she was guarding a lot of tough matchups,” Fralick said about Lewis’ performance. “She got to the free-throw line a ton in the third and fourth quarter which helped us chip it away.
“Without her I don’t know if we win that game. She was the catalyst in that second half,” she added.
The Falcons led early in the first quarter, but the Eagles took over only 11-of-22, including 5-of-10 on 3-pointers, 4-of-5 on free throws for the first half.
“I thought we still played pretty well. I think we probably got out of sorts just in decision making, shot selection. But we hung in there … defensively in the first half,” Fralick said.
Things changed dramatically for the second 20 minutes.
“In the second half I just thought we relaxed a little bit. We got way better shots. We did a much better job getting to the free-throw line which was really critical second half,” Fralick said. “We guarded incredibly well in that second half. … Our defense in the second half was outstanding.
“I love our kids’ toughness. I love their fight,” she continued. “We did a good job of just chipping away and putting together consecutive possessions in that second half.”
The Falcons were rolling in the second half, out-scoring EMU 20-6 in the third quarter and 22-10 in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, BG was 14-of-16 from the free-throw line.
“To be able to be on the right side of the scoreboard, being a good free throw shooting (team) is a big part of that,” Fralick said. “We have gotten that all year. We have been a good free throw shooting time.
“We really closed the gap at the free-throw line and then we actually got a lead there. That was good for us,” she added.
Lexi Fleming, BG’s leading scorer, had a hard shoulder-to-shoulder collision with 32.3 seconds remaining in the third quarter. She went into the training area and then returned to the arena with her left shoulder in an ice pack.
“I know our doctors and our trainer are going to do a great job,” Fralick said.
“I think it took all of us off-guard,” said Lewis, who is Fleming’s roommate. “You don’t want to see your teammate get hurt like that.
“I think that we just knew that the way to rally around her and the way to honor her was to come back and get ourselves back in this game and get the win,” Lewis continued. “And I think we did a really good job in doing that.”
Kadie Hempfling was BG’s leading scorer with 15 points.
For the Eagles, Ce’Nara Skanes scored 13 points and Areanna Combs had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
With the win, the Falcons will now play the Buffalo, a 73-66 winner over Kent State at 10 a.m. on Friday.
EMU 18 13 6 10 — 47
BGSU 13 8 20 22 — 63
EASTERN MICHIGAN
Banner, 0-1-0—3; Combs, 1-2-2—10; Annechiarico, 0-2-0—6; Cardwell, 4-0—8; Skanes, 5-3—13; Pineda, 0-1-0—3; Hudson, 1-0—2; Harris, 1-0—2. TOTALS: 12-6-5—47.
BOWLING GREEN
Fleming, 1-2—4; Brett, 3-1-4—13; Hampton, 1-1-0—5; Lewis, 3-8—14; Hempfling, 3-1-6—15; Perry, 0-3—3; Parker, 1-1-0—5; Glowniak, 2-0—4; Trice, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 14-4-23—63.