DeKALB, Ill. — The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program picked up their first road Mid-American Conference win of the season, besting Northern Illinois by a score of 92-83.
After going to the break tied at 32-32, the Falcons rattled off 60 points in the second half, paced by Daeqwon Plowden’s 17 in the second frame alone.
BG’s Samari Curtis registered his second 20-point game of the season (21) while six different Falcons reached double-digit points and combined for 89 of the Falcons’ 92 points.
The win marks the fifth straight against the Huskies for Bowling Green and will send BGSU back to the Stroh Center with a 9-8 record overall, 2-4 in MAC play.
The Falcons will play Akron, scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip Thursday at the Stroh Center.