The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will return to the Stroh Center for the first time this season with the Hampton Inn Invitational.
This will be the first time since the 2019 season that BGSU has hosted the invitational and will welcome Northern Kentucky (7 p.m. Thursday), Western Kentucky (11 a.m. Friday) and DePaul (5 p.m. Friday).
In 2019, BGSU went 3-0 at the invitational, beating Charlotte, Butler and Cleveland State.
Bowling Green is coming off the first regular season action at the Tennessee Classic last weekend, taking on No. 13 Purdue, Loyola Chicago and host Tennessee.
The Falcons came away from the weekend with a win over Tennessee, who received votes in the Top 25 poll, beating the Volunteers in four sets.
Northern Kentucky will enter the weekend with an 0-3 record but saw tough opponents each time out. NKU opened the season against No. 4 Louisville and lost in three sets.
As for their second match of the season, the Norse went up 2-0 on Missouri before the Tigers rallied back to win in five sets. NKU closed out their time at the Coyote Invitational against host South Dakota, falling in three sets and scoring 23 points twice.
Northern Kentucky utilized a team attack during their opening weekend, seeing three players log between 24-29 kills, being Reilly Briggs (29), Anna Brinkmann (27) and Abby Kanakry (24).
NKU showed strengths at the service line with 12 aces and at the net with 21 blocks over the team’s 11 sets played.
Traveling from Bowling Green, Ky. the WKU Hilltoppers will enter the Stroh Center ranked No. 22 in the nation.
Western Kentucky began the season with three straight sweeps at the Bradley Tournament, topping Miami (OH), Bradley and Kansas City by scores of 3-0. The Hilltoppers will be on short rest at the Falcon Invitational after playing No. 3 Louisville on Wednesday (Aug. 31) at home.
Over their first three matches of the season, Western Kentucky landed 26 aces, averaging 2.89 aces per set for the sixth-best mark in the nation so far. The Hilltoppers also rank second in the nation for hitting percentage with a mark of .409 on the season.
With Western Kentucky entering the week ranked No. 22 in the nation, the Stroh Center will add another ranked opponent to the venue’s history.
WKU will be the fourth ranked volleyball team to take on the Falcons inside the Stroh Center, joining 2016 Louisville, 2013 Creighton and 2013 BYU.
The Falcons played No. 23 Louisville on Aug. 27, 2016, going five sets in favor of Louisville. On Aug. 31, 2013, BGSU faced both No. 25 Creighton and No. 13 BYU, falling to Creighton in three sets, but besting BYU in five.
Like Northern Kentucky, DePaul will enter the Falcon Invitational with an 0-3 record.
The Blue Demons began the season with a 3-1 loss against Stephen F. Austin before taking SMU to five sets. DePaul rounded out the weekend against UC Irvine, falling in a 3-0 final.
Despite the losses, DePaul managed to enter the Top 50 in the nation for digs per set with a mark of 16.08 through the three matches.
Rachel Krasowski (49) and Jill Pressly (46) led the way for the Blue Demons with Hanna Karl (35) and Maggie Jones (27) close behind on the stat sheet.
Now in her fifth season with the Falcons, 5-foot-10 Katelyn Meyer is within range of a couple program records.
Meyer, an Eastwood graduate, enters the weekend with 4,340 career attack attempts, ranking second in program history. Meyer needs just 142 attack attempts to break the program record.
As for kills, Meyer jumped from fifth to third all-time during the season’s first weekend, now with 1,483 kills. She needs 92 to move into second all-time.
BGSU freshmen Jessica Andrews and Lauryn Hovey are no strangers to playing on the same team.
Andrews and Hovey have played together at multiple levels, including representing Volleyball Canada. The on-court chemistry was evident early.
Over the first three matches, Andrews tallied nine total blocks, including two solos. As for Hovey, she
The Falcons landed 19 aces during the Tennessee Classic with seven different student-athletes tallying at least one.
Jaden Walz paced the team with five, including four in the win over Tennessee alone. Kat Mandly and Alexis Mettille followed closely with four aces each while Walz and Yeliantz Torres each had a pair.
The team tally rounded out with Petra Indrova and Hanna Laube each logging one.