COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: OCT 02 Buffalo at Bowling Green

File. Bowling Green head coach Danijela Tomic shouts instructions to her players during the second set of a match on October 2, 2021 at the Stroh Center.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will return to the Stroh Center for the first time this season with the Hampton Inn Invitational.

This will be the first time since the 2019 season that BGSU has hosted the invitational and will welcome Northern Kentucky (7 p.m. Thursday), Western Kentucky (11 a.m. Friday) and DePaul (5 p.m. Friday).

