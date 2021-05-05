PEMBERVILLE — It was strikeouts galore for Eastwood and Otsego baseball Wednesday night as the two teams combined for 25 strikeouts in a 1-0 Eastwood home victory.
The strikeouts started early as starting pitchers Ethan Rapp and Joseph Dzierwa each got two in the first inning.
The one run came early, too. In the bottom of the first inning, Dzierwa walked Lake Boos and then gave up a two-out single to Jordan Pickerel to give the Eagles the 1-0 edge. That was the only runner that would cross home plate the entire game.
“I never would have thought in that first inning that run would have been it. But I told our kids, we knew what we were up against. He’s (Dzierwa) very, very good and you have to keep battling. We just battled enough and our pitchers on the mound did enough and we walked away 1-0,” Eastwood head coach Kevin Leady said following the game.
After the one run, the Eagles saw just two batters reach base for the rest of the game, but Dzierwa received the loss, finishing with a line of six innings, giving up one run (not earned) on three hits, while striking out 12 and walking one.
“It’s tough. He (Dzierwa) obviously threw well enough for us to win the game, but you cannot win if you can’t score runs and we failed to score runs today,” Otsego head coach Chase Welker said after the game.
While the Knights never got a runner across home plate, that isn’t to say that they never threatened. In the first inning, the Knights had runners on second and third with two outs but failed to come through with the hit.
Later, after Rapp had struck out 10 in four innings for the Eagles, the Knights were able to get runners on first and third with two outs and force Rapp out of the game. But on the first pitch that Rapp’s replacement Jared McNulty threw, Conner Smith grounded out to Pickerel at first to end the inning.
“They weren’t walking guys. We had our opportunities a couple of different times, we had guys on base. We just needed that key hit to tie the game up and we couldn’t get that key hit. Kind of has been the story all year for us,” Welker said.
McNulty finished the game as the two combined for seven innings of shoutout ball, giving up just three hits while striking out 13 and walking two. Rapp earned the win going 4.2 innings and striking out 10 himself.
“I don’t think he (Rapp) would tell you that he was at his best today, but it was enough and our message with those guys was unload the tank and give us absolutely everything you can. He did, he gave us absolutely everything he could, and he put us in a position to win the game,” Leady said of Rapp’s outing.
Eastwood moves to 18-2, 7-2 NBC with the win. Otsego falls to 11-10, 4-5 NBC with the loss. The result gives the two teams a split in the regular season, as the Knights handed Eastwood their then first loss of the season in a 3-0 win back on April 19.
Both teams are in action again on Friday as Eastwood will travel to Lake to take on the Flyers, who hold first place in the NBC. Otsego will welcome in Fostoria. Both games are scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m.