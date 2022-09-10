Books Stephen Curry

This image released by Penguin Random House shows "I Have a Superpower" by Stephen Curry and illustrated by Geneva Bowers. (Penguin Random House via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — On nearly every basketball court around the world —from NBA arenas to elementary school gyms — you'll see players of all sizes regularly attempting long 3-point shots. There's one man largely credited with transforming basketball from a must-see above the rim game to box office-long range shooting: Stephen Curry.

But the Golden State Warriors megastar who broke the NBA's all-time 3-point record last season is now aiming at a different target: children's books.

