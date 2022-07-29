BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Henrik Stenson had a happy return to golf after being removed as European Ryder Cup captain, making eight birdies in his LIV Golf Invitational debut at Bedminster for a 7-under 64 to share the 18-hole lead with Patrick Reed.

Phil Mickelson's return to the area wasn't entirely happy.

