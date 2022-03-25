The Bowling Green State University baseball program picked up a 14-2 victory in the home opener at Steller Field over the Ohio Bobcats today to begin the weekend series.
The Falcons scored at least one run in each inning from the second through the sixth, including an eight-run bottom of the fourth. Adam Furnas, Nathan Archer and Jared Johnson paced the Falcons at the plate. Furnas and Archer logged a team-high three hits, including Archer being a home run shy of the cycle, while Johnson tallied three RBI to top the stat sheet.
The win moves the Falcons to 1-0 at home this season while registering the team’s first win within the Mid-American Conference this season. The Falcons and Bobcats will resume the series on Saturday (March 26) for a doubleheader. The first game, set to go seven innings, is scheduled for a 12:05 p.m. first pitch. Tyler Hays will toe the rubber for Bowling Green, making his season debut.
Ohio opened the scoring in the top of the second. Spencer Harbert laced a ball to center field that carried over the fence thanks to a wind straight out to center field, granting the Bobcats the early 1-0 lead.
Adam Furnas began the bottom of the second with a leadoff single. A sacrifice bunt moved Furnas up to second before coming around to score on a Justin Fugitt single to center.
Nathan Archer started the bottom of the third with a double down the left field line. After moving to third on a wild pitch, Archer was brought in to score on an Adam Fallon double to left.
Furnas logged an RBI later in the third with a single to left, bringing in Fallon. Furnas was thrown out trying to for second, but the Falcons were able to exit the third with a 3-1 lead.
The Falcons offense unleashed in the bottom of the fourth, tallying eight runs. The first came from Nathan Rose reaching on an error, advancing on a wild pitch and scoring on a Jared Johnson single.
Ryan Johnston drew a walk to put two on for the Falcons before an Archer triple tallied two more runs for BGSU. Archer scored during the next at-bat, a ground out by Jack Krause, to make it 7-1 Falcons.
The next two Falcons in the batter’s box were hit by pitches before Furnas ripped a single up the middle to score Fallon.
After a pitching change, Rose singled to left center, scoring Kyle Gurney.
Justin Fugitt drew a walk in the next at-bat, setting up a two-RBI single to right center for Johnson, pushing the score to 11-1 after four.
Bowling Green added another run in the bottom of the fifth. Krause started the inning by being hit by a pitch. He then scored from first on a double over the right fielder’s head by Gurney. Later in the inning, Rose traded places with Gurney at second with a double to left center, making it 13-1 Falcons.
BG added another run in the sixth inning. Gurney came to the plate with the bases loaded and hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing Johnston to cross the plate.
Ohio added a run in the top of the seventh with a two-out single to score one, making the final score 14-2 Bowling Green.
STAT LEADERS
Nathan Archer: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI
Adam Furnas: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI
Jared Johnson: 2-for-4, R, 3 RBI
Nathan Rose: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI
Kyle Gurney: 1-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI
Adam Fallon: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B RBI
Gage Schenk: 6.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R/ER, 12 K
The offensive output for the Falcons marks the most runs scored in a home opener by BGSU since the 2009 MAC Championship season when Bowling Green topped Michigan State 16-3 in the first home game of the season.
The 14 runs for BG are the most scored against Ohio since the 2013 season when BGSU beat the Bobcats 16-2. The Falcons went on to win the MAC Tournament that season.
Getting the start for the Falcons, Gage Schenk sent down 12 Bobcats on strikes, a new career-high for the right-handed pitcher and his first double-digit strikeout game at the collegiate level.
Schenk’s 12 strikeouts is the first double-digit strikeout game by a Falcon since Chase Antle logged 10 against Ball State on April 28, 2019.
Jared Johnson logged his first multiple-RBI game of the season with three on the day to lead the team. The mark matches Johnson’s career-high after having three against James Madison last season.
Adam Furnas had three base knocks in the game for the Falcons. This is the second time this season Furnas has had three hits or more in a game. The other time was the season-opener against Saint Louis when Furnas had four hits and BGSU scored 22 runs.
Nathan Archer made his presence known at the plate, ripping a double and a triple in the game. The freshman outfielder now has three triples this season, tied for ninth in the nation and tied for first in the MAC.
Bowling Green and Ohio will continue the weekend series Saturday at Steller Field. Currently, the Falcons and Bobcats are set for a doubleheader, beginning at 12:05 p.m.