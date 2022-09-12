CINCINNATI (AP) — Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept kicking the door open against the Cincinnati Bengals. It took until the final whistle to finally walk on through.

Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and the Steelers overcame T.J. Watt's injury late in the fourth quarter to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a sloppy season opener for both teams Sunday.

