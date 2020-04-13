Justin Turner, a redshirt-junior guard on the Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team, announced this afternoon that he will return to BGSU for his senior season in 2020-21.
Turner made the decision on his Instagram (@justinturner1_) page at approximately 3 p.m.
The back-to-back First Team All-MAC selection enters his final year of eligibility in the Orange and Brown just 344 points shy of breaking the program’s all-time scoring record, which was set by current assistant coach Anthony Stacey (1,938 points) over 1995-2000.
Turner entered the transfer portal in late March. The native of Detroit was ranked the No. 2 transfer target in the country by both ESPN (Jeff Borzello) and Stadium (Jeff Goodman). Before making his final decision on Monday, Turner had narrowed his list to four schools – Bowling Green, Iowa State, Marquette and Missouri.
This past season, Turner averaged 18.8 points and became the first Falcon since Stacey (1999 and 2000) to earn First Team All-MAC honors in back-to-back seasons. Turner scored 20-plus points 14 times in 2019-20, including 10 such efforts in conference play.
Turner ranks seventh in all-time scoring (1,595 points) and three-point field goals (152) at Bowling Green, while ranking 10th in scoring average (17.0 PPG). Additionally, over the course of 2020-21, Turner has a strong shot to enter the top-10 within the program in career assists and steals.
BGSU’s leading scorer in each of the last three seasons, Turner has been a focal point for a program that is in the midst of one of its most-successful eras. The Falcons reached the MAC Championship Game in 2019 for just the fourth time in senior season, and will enter the 2020-21 season having won 20-plus games in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 1947-49.
“I am excited Justin has decided to return to Bowling Green,” said Michael Huger, head coach. “He has helped build our program into a MAC contender, and will have an opportunity to accomplish all of his personal and team goals during his final season as a Falcon. Justin is a first-class individual, and handled this process with transparency and maturity. I can’t wait to see all the great things Justin and our team will accomplish during the 2020-21 season.”
2020 Top-Ranked Immediately Eligible Transfers (ESPN.com)
Turner’s Post-Season and In-Season Awards
• 7-Time MAC East Player of the Week
• 1-Time Lou Henson (Top Mid-Major) Player of the Week
• First Team All-MAC (2019-20)
• First Team All-NABC (2019-20)
• First Team All-MAC (2018-19)
• First Team All-NABC (2018-19)
• All-Tournament Team (2018 Legends Classic)
• All-MAC Honorable Mention (2017-18)
• All-MAC Freshman Team (2017-18)
Turner’s Career Highs
Points: 34 at Northern Illinois (Feb. 16, 2019)
Assists: 8 vs. Jacksonville (Nov. 11, 2019)
Rebounds: 11 vs. Jacksonville (Nov. 11, 2019) | 11 vs. Drexel (Nov. 25, 2018)
Field Goals: 12 at Ohio (Jan. 11, 2020) | 12 at Drexel (Nov. 10, 2017)
3-Point Field Goals: 5 vs. Buffalo (March 6, 2020) | 5 at Evansville (Dec. 5, 2017) | 5 vs. San Jose State (Nov. 29, 2017)
Turner’s 30-Point Scoring Games
• 34 Points at Northern Illinois (Feb. 16, 2019)
• 33 Points at Ball State (Feb. 15, 2020)
• 33 Points at Drexel (Nov. 10, 2017)
• 31 Points at Central Michigan (Feb. 4, 2020)
• 30 Points at Central Michigan (Jan. 12, 2019)
• 30 Points at Akron (Jan. 13, 2018)