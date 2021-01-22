SYLVANIA — Perrysburg girls basketball fell to an onslaught of threes by Sylvania Northview, 66-50 Thursday night on the road.
With the loss the Yellow Jackets are 7-3 overall and 2-2 in the NLL. Northview, who is ranked No. 8 in the state in Division II, moves to 10-1 and 4-0 in the NLL.
It was all St. Bonaventure commit Kacee Baumhower all night for the Wildcats as she finished with 26 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals.
Kylie Griggs led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points and four assists. Bella Valland chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
The game started out well for the Yellow Jackets as they began the game leading 5-2. The lead was short lived as the Wildcats went on a 15-5 run the end the first quarter and led 17-10 after a quarter of play.
The Wildcats never looked back, extending their lead all night thanks to a plethora of threes from a variety of players on the floor.
The Wildcats would end up with 12 threes as a team, three coming from Baumhower.
“I loved our effort. I thought we played hard the whole way through. But it is draining when teams are hitting threes like that and it makes the court seem like it is 200-feet long when you try to run down to the other end,” Perrysburg head coach Todd Sims said.
At half the Wildcats held a 35-22 lead with Baumhower leading the way for Northview with 12 points and Griggs heading up Perrysburg’s effort with 10.
Though Perrysburg would be able to mount a number of small runs throughout the game, they never really put the game in doubt in the second half. Threes kept raining down from the Wildcats and in particular from sophomore Kamryn Hunt who had 15 at the end of the night.
Karly Maple also had a productive night for the Wildcats scoring 13 points and grabbing four rebounds.
Even though Baumhower shined, it was clear that Northview was ranked No. 8 in the state for a reason.
“When you have four players that are shooting threes and spreading the court out that is really tough and to their credit they made the shots,” Sims said.
The loss for Perrysburg marks two straight NLL defeats after they gave up a 13-point lead and fell to Napoleon on Tuesday 52-47.
Perrysburg will try to end their losing skid on Saturday in a non-conference matchup with Clay.