Elmwood senior Jaydon Jenkins has put “Bloomdale Elmwood” on the map.
Jenkins won all four seated division event championships at the 114th Annual Boys State Track and Field Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
“That was the goal and it just happened to work out,” Jenkins said Sunday. “That was the goal and we managed to get it. I feel good about that, and now I’m a little tired and sunburned.”
Jenkins won his third state titles in the 400 and 800 races, and first ever in the 100 and shot put.
When he returned home, fire trucks with sirens blazing escorted Jenkins and his track entourage through his hometown, Cygnet, and then brought them back to Elmwood High School, where the celebration continued.
Elmwood coach Allison Arnold says winning all four events has been four years-plus in the making.
“He has trained all year for that. It’s been his goal since he was a freshman to win all four seated events,” Arnold said.
“So, he kind of changed his workout plans this year, made them a little more distance based, so he had endurance for all four events at the state meet.
“I made him practice shot put a little more this year. That isn’t his favorite event, but he needed to do that,” Arnold continued.
State record holder
Jenkins set a new state record in the 100-meter race, finishing in 16.62 seconds to defeat second place Olentangy senior Quin Forgrave (18.51) by nearly two seconds.
“It means a lot. It means that the hard work paid off,” Jenkins said.
Arnold added, “Breaking a state record is huge. It was set in 2014, so it was one of the oldest seated records in the book and it had been at that for a long time.
“He trained on starts this year to help get that. Getting a good start is the most important.”
Even though the 800 race is about endurance for the seated athletes, Jenkins started out as fast as he could and held on to win, finishing in 2:03.84 to defeat second place Madeira junior Jamie Stanford (2:18.87) by over 15 seconds.
“For the 800, it was just to go out quick and see how long I could hold on,” Jenkins said.
Arnold said that starting out fast had worked out all season for Jenkins, so why quit the strategy now?
“In the regular season when he races against footed runners, he has to get out fast anyways to cut in line. So, I just told him to use that same philosophy because it has been working for him all year,” Arnold said.
“Go strong on the first lap, and I think on the first lap he split a 55, which was very good for him. That one is by far his favorite event.”
In the 400, Jenkins broke the one-minute barrier, finishing in 57.79 seconds to again beat Stanford (1:05.32) and Forgrave (1:08.9).
However, the big win for Jenkins was the shot put, throwing 21 feet, 4¼ inches to defeat Olentangy Berlin senior Caiden Hooks (20-7¼). That state title took some preparation.
“I definitely spent a lot of time in the weight room — a lot of upper body work and just focus on quick twitch fiber muscles,” Jenkins said.
Arnold added, “I know in the offseason he was lifting three days a week, then during our season he was lifting two days a week, just like upper-body stuff.”
Jenkins was not the top seed in all four events heading into the state meet.
“There was a kid who was seeded higher than him, so that put a little fire into practicing harder this week,” Arnold said. “He was throwing about 20 (feet) all week at practice and that was a huge confidence booster to him because he hadn’t thrown that all year.
“So, he had a lot of confidence going into the meet and I just told him to go out there and do what he’s been doing,” Arnold continued.
Jenkins’ past and future
Jenkins, now 18, was diagnosed with a neurological disorder called transverse myelitis at age 2. He saw his rise to the top at the state track meet begin his freshman year.
He won the 400-meter dash state title in 1:00.17 and the 800 in 2:05.1 but finished second in the 100 (17.86) behind then-Anthony Wayne sophomore Aiden Green (17.69) and seventh in the shot put (16 feet, 6½ inches).
After no 2020 state track meet because of the global pandemic, in 2021, his junior year, he won the 400 (58.31) and 800 (2:03.4) again.
Jenkins was third in the 100 (18.19) behind Green (18.08) and Carrollton senior Jacob Baker (18.08) and second in the shot put (19-3½) behind Baker (19-4¼).
He credits his older brothers, C.J. and Dylan, both track standouts at Elmwood, for providing the inspiration.
His workouts began with coach Kyle Prenger and this year Arnold continued the personal training that got him over the top in all four events.
“They helped me prepare both physically and mentally, strengthen myself and sharpen up what skills I do have,” Jenkins said.
It is the kind of stuff that helps prepare Jenkins for his future — he plans to attend Bowling Green State University and become a physical therapist.
“The physical therapist I actually had when I was younger makes me want to be a physical therapist, but with me being an athlete I want to go into the sports side of things, also,” Jenkins said.
Also, a big part of his future is the Paralympics. His sled hockey team is sponsored by the Columbus Blue Jackets and is called that as well.
They play nationally and won the NHL Classic in New Jersey among other successes. He has friends from all over the U.S. from sled hockey competition.
This spring, the team traveled to Pittsburgh for a tournament. Jenkins has traveled with the Blue Jackets to Canada on several occasions, and to Florida, Maine and New Hampshire, often playing in NHL or other professional arenas.
Now, the USA Paralympics sled hockey team is calling for Jenkins to join them.
He loves any form of hockey, keeping a close eye on this year’s NHL playoffs, and occasionally attends Blue Jackets and Toledo Walleye games. He says sled hockey is not much different.
“That’s the goal — sled hockey,” Jenkins said. “I like to hit people as well, that is always the plus. The contact is good, but also the non-contact part of the game.
“It’s pretty much the same thing as stand-up hockey, and it’s fun, free and you do everything you can to win,” Jenkins added.
Arnold added, “He has to do what’s best for him and his future. I know he’s been asked to be in the track and field Paralympics the last two years, but he has been asked the last three or four years for the USA Paralympics sled hockey team.
“He practices that nearly every Friday up until track season. That’s his love. That is what he wants to do.”
Arnold says Jenkins sets an example for all athletes, footed or seated, to follow.
“It’s just that for a kid who has been through as much as he has been through, he is really an amazing kid, not just on the track, but altogether he’s one of the best kids I have ever coached,” Arnold said. “I haven’t coached long, but I think it will be hard to beat this kid.”
Jenkins credits the people around him for helping make his sweep of the four seated prep state championships come true.
“I want to thank my parents, brothers and the rest of my family and the Elmwood community,” Jenkins said.