Otsego’s Ryan Gray (27) intercepts a pass intended for Liberty Center’s Dylan Matthews (19) during the second quarter of the 30th Annual Regional Northwest Ohio All Star football game Friday at Steinecker Stadium in Perrysburg. Playing for the Gold team, Perrysburg’s Luke Jaco, Jax Hudson and Owen Francis. Otsego’s Noah Dzierwa, Brayden Timko, Ryan Gray, Cole Junge and Cade Limes. Toran Schroyer represented Lake for the Gold. On the Black team, Eastwood’s Issac Badenhop, Zach Kwiatkowski, Gage Might and Max Buchman. Nate Gladieuex represented Rossford. The Black team came away with the win over the Gold 26-14.
