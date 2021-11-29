Two St. Ursula Academy seniors, Mia Cheatwood and Michaela Desmond, both of Bowling Green, signed letters of intent to continue their athletic and swimming careers at the collegiate level.
Cheatwood signed at West Virginia University, while Desmond signed at University of Mary.
In their time on the varsity swim team, Cheatwood and Desmond earned several honors.
Cheatwood was on the varsity team for four years at SUA, was named Three Rivers Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Year 2020, earned All-Academic TRAC honors for the last three years, and was voted First Team All-TRAC for three years. She was the district champion in the 200-meter Individual Medley in 2019, the 100-meter freestyle in 2020, and the 100-meter breaststroke in 2021. While swimming at the D-1 level at West Virginia, Cheatwood will major in history and minor in philosophy. She is the daughter of Chad and Nancy Cheatwood.
Desmond joined the SUA swim team as a junior transfer. In that time, she has earned TRAC All-Academic and TRAC Second-Team honors twice. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has made the dean’s list every semester of high school. She is the daughter of Mike and Anastasia Desmond. She will join the D-II swim team at University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.