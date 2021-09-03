TOLEDO — St. John’s Jesuit was down 20-7 to Perrysburg at the end of the third quarter, but came back to score 20 straight points to get the win.
Titan’s quarterback Blake Lichtenberg threw an 11-yard touchdown to Matty Swift for the 21-20 lead.
Julius Jackson sealed the 27-20 win with a pick six as time expired.
Lichtenberg powered the offense to the win. He went 16 for 28 with 241 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 36 yards on 17 attempts and found the end zone once on the ground. His rushing totals led the team.
St. John’s head coach Larry McDaniel credited his offensive staff for the comeback win.
“I take my hat off to them (offensive staff) cause I ride those guys. At the end of the game, they called a perfect game and called the perfect plays. For two weeks in a row, we have been successful,” McDaniel said.
The game was tied at 7-7 at the half.
The Titans had a shot to open the game up in the first half. They forced a fumble and ran it in for the touchdown to go up 13-0. The play was called back on a facemask penalty on the Titans.
The next play, Yellow Jackets running back Connor Walendzak ran it in from 15 yards out to tie the game at 7.
Both teams also missed a game leading field goal in the first half. And both teams struggled to capitalize on their drives.
Perrysburg got the momentum first after the half with two rushing touchdowns from quarterback TJ Takats. He led the team in rushing yards with 137 on 22 attempts.
St. John’s would shoot themselves in the foot with two defensive penalties in the red zone. This led Perrysburg down to the 2-yard line where Takats would run it in to extend the lead.
Walendzak was a close second behind Takats in rushing. He had 131 yards on 26 attempts. Walendzak also rushed for a touchdown.
The Perrysburg defense put up a fight. They had seven sacks in the game while the Titans only had one.
Three of the sacks came on the last drive. St. John’s held strong and drove down the field despite being behind the chains often.
McDaniel said Lichtenberg had the arm and the skill to lead this team to a win.
“He’s a gunslinger, I don’t know if composed is even in his vocabulary. I’m happy he was able to run around and move the ball around,” McDaniel said.
Perrysburg Head Coach Dirk Conner said this loss will sting. But, he is focused on getting his team ready for the conference schedule ahead.
“We are going to get back to work, we start league play next week. It’s time to go take care of business and use this to fuel our fire going forward,” Conner said.