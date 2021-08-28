Volleyball
Perrysburg defeated Notre Dame 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 on Thursday.
Golf
Perrysburg played Napoleon at Napoleon Municipal on Thursday and lost on the fifth score playoff 159 - 159. Scores for Perrysburg:
Mason Deal - 34
Jack Weisenburger - 39
Nick Pineda - 41
Zach Robie - 45
The Bowling Green girls team shot 202 against Sylvania Northview’s 195 on Thursday at Bowling Green Country Club. BG scores:
Lily Pollick 44
Mady Cleland 52
Sophie Fruth 52
Natalie Hollands 54
Soccer
Eastwood girls - 7 Genoa - 0 on Thursday, with the game called after first half completed due to storm.
Goals:
SR - Kenna Souder - 4
SR - Jada Jensen - 1
SR - Aubrey Haas - 1
JR - Hannah Montag - 1
Assists:
SR - Aubrey Haas - 1
SR - Kenna Souder - 1
SR - Kaylynn Simon - 3
SR - Mikayla Hoelter - 1
SR - Jada Jensen - 1
GK Saves:
FR - Jordan Jensen - 0
Eastwood overall record: 2-0
Eastwood overall NBC Record: 1-0
Bowling Green High School boys - 0 Clay - 3 on Thursday.
Falcons fall to Flames in season volleyball opener
INDIANAPOLIS – The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (0-1) dropped a tightly contested season opener to Illinois Chicago (1-0), 3-1 on Friday. This was the first match of the Top Dawg Challenge, hosted by Butler University at Hinkle Fieldhouse. UIC won the first two sets before the Falcons countered by winning the third. The Flames won the fourth set, 25-23, to win the match.
UIC won a back-and-forth first set that featured six ties and four lead changes. UIC held a 12-8 advantage, their largest of the set. The Falcons registered four kills as part of a 5-1 run that tied the set at 13. The teams traded points until back-to-back blocks from the Flames clinched a 26-24 set win.
The Falcons opened the second set on a 4-0 run, with Petra Indrova registering three kills. UIC chipped away at the deficit, eventually taking a 15-13 lead. The Falcons would tie the set at 15 after kills from Nikolija Katinic and Katie Kidwell, but the Flames closed on a 10-5 run to claim the second set.
Much like the second set, BGSU opened with an early lead. Two kills from Kat Mandly and aces from Indrova and Julia Walz gave the Falcons a 7-3 advantage. After UIC responded to take a 9-8 lead, the Falcons took a timeout. The Orange and Brown went on a 7-1 run to gain a 15-10 lead and force a UIC timeout. The Falcons would not relinquish the lead in this set, as an ace from Yelianiz Torres and a kill from Katie Kidwell clinched a 25-21 set win.
The fourth set was another close battle, with the teams tying four times and changing leads three times. UIC stretched its lead to 22-17 before the Falcons went on a 4-0 run. Facing match point twice, the Falcons were able to cut the deficit to one before the Flames won the set and match on a Mikala Henderson kill.
Falcon stat leaders:
Kills: Indrova (14), Kidwell (13)
Assists: Hanna Laube (37)
Digs: Kat Mandly (13), Torres (12)
Aces: Yelianiz Torres (2)
Blocks: Indrova (3 block assists, 1 solo block), Katanic (2 block assists, 1 solo block)
Kidwell registered two block assists, giving her a career total of 443. She is two block assists away from breaking the program record. Kidwell also posted a team-high .579 hitting percentage, tallying 13 kills on 19 attacks.
Indrova recorded a double-double with 14 kills and 11 digs.
Mandly had six kills and a team-high 13 digs in her collegiate debut.
Torres recorded a career-best four assists.
Katanic’s total of seven kills was just one shy of her career-best.
BGSU soccer teams lose
The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team outshot IUPUI by a 24-4 count, but the Falcons settled for a 0-0 double-overtime draw with the Jaguars in the regular-season opener for both teams at Cochrane Stadium Thursday night. Logan Kowalczyk made one save in goal as he and the Falcon back line earned a shutout.
Lacee Bethea scored against a Big Ten Conference team on the road for the second-straight match, but host Ohio State broke a 1-1 tie with just over 12 minutes left, going on to a 3-1 win over the women’s soccer Falcons.
The BGSU women will open the home portion of the schedule on Sunday afternoon, taking on Oakland University in a 2 p.m. start at Cochrane Stadium. Eight hours later, the BG men will face Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington.
Free girls golf clinic offered at Inverness
TOLEDO — As the official partner of the Solheim Cup, BMW of Toledo is offering interested junior girl golfers the opportunity to enroll in a complimentary clinic.
Instruction will be led by professional instructors and focuses on the fundamental elements of the game through various focus areas such as putting, chipping and full swings.
Camp Ping located at the back of the Driving Range at Inverness Club, 4601 Dorr St, Toledo, and will be held Wednesday from 4-5:30 p.m.
This is for girls, 7-16 years old, who should wear golf attire.
Bringing personal clubs is recommended. However, equipment will be provided for those who do not.
Space is limited. RSVP at https://solheimbmwclinic.eventsbmw.com/.
