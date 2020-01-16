Sports Briefs: 1-16-2020 - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Sports Briefs: 1-16-2020

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 9:03 am

Sports Briefs: 1-16-2020

WBGU-PBS to air BGSU hockey game live

WBGU-PBS will air a live broadcast of the Bowling Green State University hockey game against Minnesota State at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.

Posted in on Thursday, January 16, 2020 9:03 am.

Calendar

