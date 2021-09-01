Golf
Perrysburg girls hosted Whitmer on Monday at White Pines Golf Course in Swanton. The Jackets won with a score of 185-195. Scoring for the Jackets were Sydney Deal 34, Sophia Strzesyski 51, Ariyah Ellis 52, Olivia Eisaman 48, Paige Feldkamp 52 and Julia Stella 56.
Perrysburg boys took on Clay at Eagles Landing in Oregon on Monday. The Jackets won with a score of 162-172. Scoring for the Jackets were Cody Schneider 40, Jack Weisenburger 40, Josh Weisenburger 40 and Kyle Ross 42.
Eastwood, Elmwood, Lake, Otsego and Rossford girls competed Monday at Sugar Creek in Elmore. Otsego won with a team score of 186. Otsego’s Elizabeth Jackson was medalist, shooting 39. Also for the Knights, Summer Berry shot 48. Mariah Hahn was Eastwood’s top finisher, carding a 51. For Elmwood’s Delaney Blake had 54. Lake’s Sarah Patrick 43. Haley Hogan carded a 57, which was the low score for Rossford.
Volleyball
Eastwood defeated Delta in 3 matches Monday, 25-8, 25-18, 25-8. The Eagles are now 3-0.
Tennis
Perrysburg girls tennis hosted Ashland on Monday. The Jackets defeated Ashland 4 courts to 1. The Jackets are now 4-3. Below are Perrysburg’s scores.
Emerson Metzger lost 6-3, 6-2.
Devika Bhavsar won 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.
Anna Snider won 7-6, 7-5.
Rachel Ward and Brianna Dunham won 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Lexie O’Connell and Allison Barry won 7-5, 6-2.
BGSU women’s soccer
Bowling Green State University women’s soccer standout Audrey Shea has been named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week. The announcement was made Tuesday. Shea earns the honor for the first time in her career.
Shea, a native of Upper Arlington (Bishop Watterson), was the lone Falcon to play all 90 minutes in each of BGSU’s two matches last week, at Ohio State and at home vs. Oakland. In the latter match, she helped the Falcons limit the Golden Grizzlies to no goals and just two shots on goal.
And, at the other end of the pitch, Shea had the first two assists of her collegiate career, with the primary helper on back-to-back BGSU goals in Sunday’s 6-0 victory over OU. Shea has helped the BGSU defense pitch 11 shutouts during her two-plus years, including seven in the last 12 matches.
The Falcons (1-3-0) head to East Lansing, Michigan, on Thursday to face Michigan State, with first touch set for 7 p.m. BGSU plays four Big Ten Conference opponents in a five-game stretch to end August and begin September.
