Butler named MAC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week
Bowling Green State University track and field student-athlete Kaila Butler was named the MAC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week, as announced by the Mid-American Conference on Wednesday.
Butler (Port Coquitlam, B.C.) posted a personal best in the hammer throw, with a throw of 67.28m at the Raleigh Relays. That throw is the best in the MAC and the sixth-best in the nation thus far this season. It is also the sixth-farthest throw in program history, and only former BGSU athlete (and multi-time All-American) Brooke Pleger has a farther hammer toss. Butler placed third in the event at the Raleigh Relays, and one of the two athletes that finished ahead of her was not attached to a school.
The Scholar-Athlete of the Week Award is presented to a MAC male and/or female student-athlete who has a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better and performs well during that week’s competition. An institution can nominate up to one male and one female student-athlete per week in any of that current season’s sports. The winners are selected by a MAC’s Faculty Athletics Representatives.
Butler has a 4.00 as she works on her master of education degree.
Lukacsko, Platts earn MAC Medal Of Excellence
Twenty-four Mid-American Conference student-athletes will be presented with the Medal of Excellence Award during the Honors Dinner Ceremony at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel as part of the MAC spring meetings. For Bowling Green State University, Jensen Lukacsko and Daisy Platts have been recognized.
The Medal of Excellence is an award presented annually to one male and one female student-athlete from the graduating class of each of the 12 conference member institutions.
“The individuals selected for the Medal of Excellence have distinguished themselves academically, athletically, and through demonstrated service and leadership,” said MAC Commissioner Jon A. Steinbrecher. “These men and women have earned this award through dedication, perseverance and hard work. I congratulate those selected and thank them for their contributions to their institution and the Conference.”
To be honored with the Medal of Excellence Award, student-athletes had to participate on the varsity level in a conference sponsored sport and shown evidence of academic success with a minimum 3.50 accumulative grade-point average, exhibited athletics excellence, leadership and service. Selection of the recipients was made by each MAC institution.
Lukacsko, from the soccer team, is a finance and supply chain management major with a 3.9 GPA. A 2021 team captain, Jensen Lukacsko earned OCSA All-Ohio Second Team and OCSA Academic All-Ohio First Team in a season that saw the Falcons win their first NCAA Tournament game since 1997. He earned Academic All-MAC for the third time, as well multiple honors at the Ziggys, including Falcon Medal of Honor and Male Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Lukacsko started at 20 matches for the Falcons, playing 1,823 of the season’s 1,877 minutes, the third-highest total on the team. He has nine career points, in the form of one goal and seven assists. He was on the pitch for the entirety of BGSU’s matches against ranked opponents Marshall, Northern Illinois, West Virginia, and FIU.
Platts, from swimming and diving, is an Exercise Science major with a 3.8 GPA. A four-time First Team All-MAC selection, Platts earned MAC Swimmer of the Week and MAC Scholar-Athlete of the Week during the 2021-22 season. She concluded her Falcon career with all of the top 10 times in the 100 and 200 backstroke, and nine of the top 10 times in the 200 IM. She set the school record in the 200 backstroke at the NCAA Championships, finishing 22nd. At the Ziggys, she earned the Falcon Medal of Honor, Female Athlete of the Year, and Female Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Platts won 19 total individual events in 2021-22, breaking records at the Magnus Cup and Fitch Natatorium. She qualified for the NCAA Championships in three events (100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 200 IM).
Gurney named CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-District
The College Sports Information Directors of America announced the 2022 Academic All-District baseball teams on Thursday. Bowling Green State Universsity junior catcher Kyle Gurney earned First-Team Academic All-District, the first CoSIDA honor of his career.
Gurney, the 2021 MAC Freshman of the Year, has appeared in all 46 games for the Falcons. He has a team-best .344 batting average, with nine home runs and 35 RBI. His slugging percentage of .577 and on-base percentage of .429 are the most among Falcons with more than 20 at-bats. Behind the dish, he has a .983 fielding percentage with only seven passed balls.
Gurney is a native of Belleville, Michigan. He is majoring in business analytics and intelligence and maintains a 3.96 GPA. Gurney was honored in District 5, a district that includes Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. 11 student-athletes were named First Team All-District, with Gurney being one of three representatives from the Mid-American Conference. First‐team Academic All‐District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All‐America ballot. First‐, second‐ and third‐team Academic All‐America honorees will be announced in June.
The Falcons play the No. 22 ranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights this weekend.