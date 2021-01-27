MAC announces men’s basketball schedule changes
The Kent State University at Ball State University men’s basketball game on Tuesday was postponed due to roster issues with the Ball State men’s basketball team related to positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing. The game will be rescheduled.
Kent State will now host Bowling Green tonight at 5.
Elmwood HS girls basketball
Elmwood girls basketball defeated Patrick Henry 48-27 Monday night in a low scoring non-conference victory. They move to 14-2 overall with the victory.
The Royals were solid on defense all night as they allowed just one point in the first quarter and only three points in the entire first half.
At halftime the score was 23-3. The Patriots would score 24 points in the second half but that wouldn’t be enough to mount a comeback.
Junior Brooklyn Thrash led the Royals with 21 points. She was 6 of 6 from the free throw line on the night.
The only other Elmwood player that would see double digits on the night was Anna Barber who had 10 points, all of which came from down low.
Other notable scorers for the Royals were Morgan Reinhard who finished with six points and Lainey Bingham who finished with five.
Patrick Henry only saw four players score and it was Kenzie Vance who had 70% of those points with 19 on the night.
Next up for Elmwood will be a home contest on Thursday against Otsego.
Meyer, Laube named MAC East Players Of The Week
The Mid-American Conference announced Monday the MAC Honors for volleyball for the past week of competition. Bowling Green claimed two of the three East Division recognitions with junior Katelyn Meyer being named MAC East Offensive Player of the Week and junior Hanna Laube being named MAC East Setter of the Week. This comes after the Falcons completed a weekend sweep over Northern Illinois to begin the season with 3-2 and 3-0 victories.
Meyer paced the Falcons in both matches this past weekend for kills, beginning with 20 in Friday’s (Jan. 22) five-set match before landing 19 in Saturday’s sweep. Over the two matches, Meyer maintained a .316 hitting percentage, including a mark of .474 during Saturday’s match. In addition to the kills, Meyer also had six digs and a block assist against Northern Illinois. This is Meyer’s third career recognition after being named twice last season.
Laube totaled 95 assists for the Falcons over the course of the two matches, averaging 11.88 assists per set. Laube began the weekend with a career-high 51 assists before tallying another 44 in the weekend’s second match. In addition, Laube registered 10 digs while also adding two block assists.
The Falcons return to action this weekend with their first road series of the season, traveling to Kalamazoo, Michigan, to face Western Michigan for two matches. Both Bowling Green and Western Michigan will enter the series with 2-0 records and atop their respective conferences in the MAC.
Perrysburg girls win NLL swim championships
The Northern Lakes League held swim championships over the weekend. Seven teams from the area competed at the Student Recreation Center at Bowling Green State University.
Perrysburg High School’s girls team was the overall winner with 358.50 points with Sylvania Northview in second place with 217 points and Anthony Wayne in third with 216 points overall.
For the boys overall team competition Napoleon led with 255 points followed by Anthony Wayne with 25o and Perrysburg with 245.