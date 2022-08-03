BGSU volleyball will hold fundraiser to kickoff foreign tour campaign
The Bowling Green State University volleyball program will be holding their annual fundraiser on Aug. 19. The event will also be the kickoff for the program’s upcoming foreign tour, which will visit Poland, Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic, including competition against high-level club and national teams.
The “DREAM BIG with BGSU Volleyball” fundraising event will be held at the Schmidthorst Heritage Hall inside the Stroh Center at 6 p.m. and will include dinner and an interactive Chalk Talk with the team. The Chalk Talk will provide fans the opportunity to learn volleyball rules and strategies, as well as techniques, directly with the players. An auction will be held as well that will include experiences with the team and coaches.
All proceeds from the evening will go directly towards the team’s operational budget, including team meals, travel and equipment, as well as the 2023 Foreign Tour.
Hoops, Hanus, Rogers are Stone Ridge champs
Collin Hoops won the club championship this weekend at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
Hoops shot 141 on Saturday and Sunday. Isaac Elsasser was second with 144.
Brett Hanus won the senior division with 154. Ed Walden was second with 155.
Debbie Rogers won the women’s division with 177, after a two-hole playoff on Sunday, defeating Cathy Happel.