Sports Briefs: 9-28-19

Posted: Saturday, September 28, 2019 9:05 am
Fourteen bowling leagues competed at Bowling Green’s Al-Mar Lanes this week.
BG’s Handy Man and Or’s Sunoco won the east and west divisions, respectively, in the American league.
