Golf outing benefits BGHS volleyball
The third annual BG Volleyball Golf Outing will be held July 16 starting at 8:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Golf Club, 1553 Muirfield Drive. Lunch will follow in the clubhouse.
The outing is limited to 30 teams.
For more information visit 3rd Annual BG Volleyball Golf Outing (2022) (givebutter.com)
BGSU concludes competition at NCAA East Preliminary Championship
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bowling Green State University’s Zaresha Neal competed in the discus on Saturday at the East Preliminary Championship, which was contested at Indiana’s Haugh Track & Field Complex.
Neal threw 45.65m on her first attempt, but faulted on her next two throws to finish No. 40 in the event, concluding her season in the event.
Both Neal and Kaila Butler qualified for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday. Butler qualified in the hammer throw, while Neal qualified in the shot put.
The top 12 student-athletes in each throwing event at the East Prelim advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship. Butler finished No. 2 in the hammer throw with a toss of 68.45m. Neal finished No. 10 in the shot put with a toss of 16.73m to secure her spot in Eugene.
Throws
• Butler’s hammer toss will put her as the No. 5 national seed at the Championships in Eugene
• Butler’s toss was her second-longest of the season, behind only her PR of 69.35m at the Len Paddock Invitational
• Neal’s shot put toss was her third-longest of the season
Saturday Results
Discus – No. 40 Zaresha Neal – 45.65m (149-9.00)
Thursday Results
Shot Put – No. 10 Zaresha Neal – 16.73m (54-10.75)
Hammer Throw – No. 2 Kaila Butler – 68.45m (224-7.0)
From the Locker Room
“I am really proud of the effort this week. Tough day for Z [Zaresha], but a good opportunity to grow. We’ve sent at least one Bowling Green athlete to the NCAA Outdoor Championships every year since I’ve been here with exception of my first. Very proud to have the Orange & Brown representing at the highest level again,” said Lou Snelling, BGSU head track & field coach
Butler (hammer) and Neal (shot put) advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship in Eugene, Oregon which runs from June 8-11.