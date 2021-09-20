Cross country
The Bowling Green High School Girls Cross Country Team finished in fifth place in the Dave’s Cross Country Invitational in memory of Chet Sullwold at Ottawa Park Golf Course in Toledo on Saturday. Perrysburg finished first of 11 teams. Top finishers for the Bobcats in the field of 95 runners were:
Senior Hannah Judson (18th)
Freshman Annie Oberlander (20th)
Freshman Averie Crawford (34th)
Senior Gillain Fruth (40th)
Freshman Ava Kenyon (58th)
Senior Riley Cramer (62nd)
Junior Londyn Thompson (67th)
The BGHS Boys Cross Country Team finished in fourth place in the Dave’s Cross Country Invitational. St. Francis finished first of 14 teams. Top finishers for the Bobcats in the field of 123 runners were:
Senior Aaron Partin (3rd)
Sophomore Aidan Novinsky (15th)
Junior Evan Romero (25th)
Freshman Erek Kendrick (37th)
Junior Jackson Krueger (42nd)
Sophomore Garrett Bateson (54th)
Freshman Max Fleming (55th)
Soccer
Bowling Green State University men’s soccer defeated nationally-ranked Florida International University 2-0 on Friday at Cochrane Stadium.
Sergi Martinez and Roberto Fernandez Garrido scored second-half goals.
The Falcons, 5-1-1, controlled play throughout the 90 minutes, outshooting the Panthers, 4-1-1, by a 19-9 count. Martinez had a three-point night with an assist on Fernandez Garrido’s goal. Logan Kowalczyk made a pair of saves in goal for his fifth shutout in seven matches this season.
BGHS boys 1, Madison Comprehensive 1 on Saturday. Tomas Meek scored for BG.
Niekamp, Worboy Shine at 2021 Spartan Invitational
EAST LANSING, Mich. –The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the 2021 Spartan Invitational at Forest Akers East Golf Course on Friday.
The women’s team finished in the top ten in team scoring, placing sixth out of 20 teams competing. The men posted a 16th place team score out of 22 teams. Senior Sydney Niekamp ledthe way for the Falcons, earning a 25th place finish for the women. Sophomore Mikey Worboy was the top finisher for the men, placing 100th overall.
The women’s 6k event saw 251 participants from 21 schools. The Falcons earned a sixth-place team score, tallying 201 points in their first 6k race of the year. The Falcons finished two places ahead of fellow Mid-American Conference school Central Michigan (8th), while Toledo finished third. The hosting Michigan State Spartans took the top team score with 36 points.
Niekamp led the way for Bowling Green, finishing 25th overall with a time of 22:41.3. She improved her time from the 2019 Spartan Invitational (22:47.7), where she placed 33rd, by just over six seconds.
The men’s 8k event featured 289 athletes representing 22 schools. Bowling Green notched a 16th-place team score with 450 points in their first 8k this season. Grand Valley State (35 points) edged out Michigan State (51 points) for the top team score in the event. Toledo (4th place) just missed out on a top-three finish, while Central Michigan posted an 11th place score.
Worboy took the top spot for Bowling Green, placing 100th overall with a time of 27:20.1. He shattered his personal best in the 8k, finishing 38 seconds ahead of his previous record in the 2020 Falcon Invitational (27:58.4).
Both cross country teams will compete in their third event of the 2021 season in two weekends. The women’s team travels to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to compete in the Paul Short Run, hosted by Lehigh, on Oct. 1. The men’s team will compete in the Louisville-hosted Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Oct. 2.
