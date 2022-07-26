Anders named to Butkus Award Preseason watch list
Bowling Green State University inside linebacker Darren Anders has been named to the Butkus Award Preseason Watch List.
Anders is one of two players from the MAC on the list of 51 college football players.
Anders (North Olmsted) was a 2021 first-team All-MAC linebacker, finishing last season No. 1 in the MAC and No. 8 in the nation with 10.3 tackles per game. Anders was one of three players in all of FBS over the last two seasons to rank in the top-15 nationally in tackles and is the only one who returns to CFB in 2022. He was also one of three FBS players in 2021 with 120+ tackles, 3.0+ sacks, 1+ fumbles recovered and 1+ interceptions (one of two through the regular season) and the only one returning to CFB in 2022. Anders has been named a preseason first-team All-MAC honoree by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.
James Patterson (Buffalo) is the other MAC player to join Anderson on the preseason watch list.
NFL Films considers Dick Butkus, whose jersey was 51, the best defensive player in football history. Each watch list features 51 players who will be reviewed by a 51-person selection panel of coaches, talent evaluators and journalists who vote by private ballot. Appearance on the watch list is not required to become a semifinalist.
Anderson on Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list
Bowling Green State University safety Jordan Anderson has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List.
Anderson is one of three players from the MAC on the list of 35 college football players.
Anderson (Detroit) is coming off an All-MAC season in 2021 when he was one of three FBS players in the nation to record 3+ INTs, 2+ fumble recoveries and 5+ PBUs, joining Penn State’s Ji’ayir Brown and East Carolina’s Ja’Quan McMillian.
Anderson has been named a preseason first-team All-MAC honoree by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. He has also been named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 List.
Anderson is the first Falcon since Ryland Ward in 2014 to be named to the Thorpe Watch List. CJ Brown (NIU) and Dorian Jackson (Western Michigan) are the other MAC players on the preseason watch list.
The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon.