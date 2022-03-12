Luedtke named to the 2022 MAC Hall of Fame Class
The Mid-American Conference announced that Bowling Green State University legend Dorothy Luedtke is part of the 2022 MAC Hall of Fame Induction Class. The MAC’s class includes 12 new members. In recognition of the 50-year anniversary of the passing of Title IX, this year’s class features individuals from each member institution that have contributed to the advancement of women’s athletics.
The MAC Hall of Fame was approved by the MAC Council of Presidents in 1987. The charter class was inducted in 1988 and subsequent classes were added in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1994. After six induction classes, the MAC Hall of Fame maintained 52 members until it was reinstated in May of 2012. This year’s class brings the number of MAC Hall of Fame inductees to 114 individuals from 16 classes.
Luedtke came to BGSU in 1943 as an undergraduate. She was active in field hockey, soccer, basketball, volleyball, badminton and softball. She was named to the all-star basketball team.
After graduation, Luedtke organized and coached the first BGSU women’s volleyball team. In 1966, that team began a run of two straight undefeated seasons. Luedtke completed 33 years of service to Bowling Green in 1984 and retired as an Associate HPER Professor.
Luedtke was elected to the BGSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1985.
Joining Luedtke are 11 other inductees: Kay Piper (Akron), Andrea Seger (Ball State), Nan Harvey (Buffalo), Linda (Pagett) Young (Central Michigan), Lucy Parker (Eastern Michigan), Laing Kennedy (Kent State), Karen Womack (Miami), Cary Groth(Northern Illinois), Peggy Pruitt (Ohio), Cheryl Sprangel (Toledo) and Kathy Beauregard (Western Michigan).
Chicoine inks deal with Boston Bruins
Bowling Green State University defenseman Gabriel Chicoine has signed with the Boston Bruins organization, joining the Maine Mariners of the ECHL.
Chicoine, a defenseman from St. Dominque, Quebec, transferred to Bowling Green after spending three seasons with Norwich University.
Chicoine finished the season with one goal and 18 assists for 19 points. He led all Falcon defensemen in assists and points, tying for second on the team in assists and fifth on the squad in points. He was one of five players to play in all 37 games, joining linemate Eric Parker as the only defensemen to do so. Chicoine blocked 28 shots, tied for third on the team. He was also an effective member of the power play unit, tallying one goal and ten assists for 11 points. He ranked second in power play assists and tied for third in power play points.
Chicoine registered four multi-assist points performances on the season, tying Taylor Schneider for the team lead. He was named CCHA Defenseman of the Week on Oct. 11. While at Norwich, Chicoine earned ACHA First Team All-American while helping the Cadets to a 54-8-5 record in his three-year career.
Wozney is CCHA Rookie Of The Week
Bowling Green State University hockey’s Ben Wozney was named Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Week following his weekend that included two assists. This is the first conference honor of the season for Wozney.
Wozney notched two assists for the Falcons in their CCHA Mason Cup Quarterfinals series against Bemidji State. On March 5, he earned the secondary assist on a Sam Craggs goal. Wozney made a spectacular diving block in front of the net, deflecting the puck to Craggs, who went back-and-forth with Taylor Schneider before scoring his second goal of the night. On Sunday, Wozney earned the primary assist on the Falcons’ lone goal, putting a perfect pass on Evan Dougherty in front of the net. Wozney also led the Falcons with five blocked shots in the series.
Wozney is the third Falcon to earn CCHA Rookie of the Week; the first two were forwards Austen Swankler and Ryan O’Hara. He is the sixth player to earn a weekly award from the conference, joining the aforementioned Swankler and O’Hara, as well as Coale Norris, Gabriel Chicoine and Christian Stoever. This is the final week of CCHA Player of the Week awards, with All-CCHA awards to be released later this month.
Falcons fall at No. 25 Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Bowling Green State University gymnastics team (2-13) fell at No. 25 Illinois (5-3) by a score of 197.350-194.625. The meet was contested at Huff Hall on the campus of the University of Illinois.
There were various personal records set by BGSU, but it wasn’t enough as Illinois won every team event, highlighted by Mia Takekawa who won the all-around powered by a perfect 10 on the beam.
Inside the Scoresheet
Taylor Jensen had a PR on bars with a 9.850
Lexi Bornhorn had a PR on bars with a 9.825
Katrina Mendez Abolnik had a PR on vault with a 9.850
Mendez Abolnik also had a PR on beam with a 9.825
Lily Harsch tied a PR on vault with a 9.775
Sydney Bennett had a PR on vault with a 9.775
Dahlia Solorzano-Caruso tied a PR on beam with a 9.900
Tess Muir had a PR on beam with a 9.800
“The team showed so much fight today. While we didn’t hit every event, they never gave up and they showed strong character all the way to the last routine. It was exciting to see some of our individuals achieve personal bests as we prepare for the MAC championships,” said Kerrie Turner, BGSU head coach.
Falcons sweep doubles matches in spring break opener
SAN DIEGO – The Bowling Green State University tennis team dropped their first match of the spring break weekend, falling to the Point Loma Sea Lions by a score of 5-2 on Thursday.
The Falcons started the day strong, winning all three doubles matches. The duos of Hannah Neuman and Selina Karg, Maru Poppe and Ioanna Tsadari, and Florencia Fuentes and Annika Vetter gave the Falcons an early lead, but Karg was the only Falcon to win a singles match.
For the Poppe-Tsadari and Fuentes-Vetter pairings, this marks their first victories of the season as partners. The sophomore pairing of Neuman-Karg moves to 4-5 this season and 9-5 in their careers.
The Falcons are 3-6 on the season.