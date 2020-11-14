Perrysburg’s Allison will play collegiate volleyball
Rachel Allison, Perrysburg has committed to play volleyball for Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, where she will study pre-med and neuroscience.
Allison is a senior at Notre Dame Academy in Toledo.
Perrysburg holds signing day
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School held a signing day for six athletes who are planning on continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level. It was held Wednesday at the high school.
The athletes are:
Hannah Craig - golf - Spring Arbor University
Kathryn Fisher - swimming - University of Wisconsin Green Bay
Madison Wagner - cross country/track - Bowling Green State University
Kylie Griggs - softball - University of Pittsburgh
Hannah Hoverman - softball - Hillsdale College
Tajiana Pickett - softball - Manhattan College
BGHS soccer honors
Sydney Baer, of the Bowling Green High School girls soccer team, received 2nd Team All-District honors.
Carrina Wiseman-Esparza, Macy Ash and Cece Marovich received district honorable mention.
Lake needs pole vault coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a varsity assistant track (pole vault) coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, director of athletics, DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
The deadline for applications is Dec. 1.