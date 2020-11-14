HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: AUG 22 Eastwood at Bowling Green

File. Bowling Green’s Sydney Baer, left, and Eastwood’s Kendall Gedert battle for possession of the ball during the second half.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Perrysburg’s Allison will play collegiate volleyball

Rachel Allison, Perrysburg has committed to play volleyball for Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, where she will study pre-med and neuroscience.

Allison is a senior at Notre Dame Academy in Toledo.

Perrysburg holds signing day

PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School held a signing day for six athletes who are planning on continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level. It was held Wednesday at the high school.

The athletes are:

Hannah Craig - golf - Spring Arbor University

Kathryn Fisher - swimming - University of Wisconsin Green Bay

Madison Wagner - cross country/track - Bowling Green State University

Kylie Griggs - softball - University of Pittsburgh

Hannah Hoverman - softball - Hillsdale College

Tajiana Pickett - softball - Manhattan College

BGHS soccer honors

Sydney Baer, of the Bowling Green High School girls soccer team, received 2nd Team All-District honors.

Carrina Wiseman-Esparza, Macy Ash and Cece Marovich received district honorable mention.

Lake needs pole vault coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a varsity assistant track (pole vault) coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form should be emailed with resume and qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, director of athletics, DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 1.

