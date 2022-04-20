Lake looking for basketball coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity boys basketball coach. The application deadline is May 3. Applicants should download an application form from the school website:
Application form should be emailed with resume & qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org.
BGSU volleyball announces 2022 schedule
Bowling Green State University volleyball has announced its schedule for the 2022 season. The Falcons will compete in 11 matches across four non-conference invitationals to begin the season, including three matches in the Stroh Center. The schedule features 18 Mid-American Conference matches, with nine at home and nine on the road.
The 2022 campaign will begin at the Tennessee Classic, held in Knoxville. BGSU starts with a noon matchup against Loyola Chicago on Aug. 26, then continues with a 5 p.m. showdown with Marist that same evening. The opening weekend concludes at 1 p.m. on Aug. 27, when the Falcons take the court against Purdue.
Non-conference play returns to Bowling Green in September, with BGSU hosting the Falcon Invitational. The Falcons will open the invitational on Sept. 1, with a 7 p.m. match against Northern Kentucky. At 7 p.m. the following night, the Falcons will face Western Kentucky. The home competition concludes on Sept. 3, with a 3 p.m. match against DePaul.
The Falcons hit the road for the remaining non-conference contests, returning to Pittsburgh for the Panther Invitational. Bowling Green will play twice on Sept. 9, facing Towson at 11 a.m. and Pitt at 7:30 p.m. Their lone match on Sept. 10, will be played against American at 4 p.m.
The final non-conference tournament of the season will be the Michigan Challenge, played in Ann Arbor. BGSU will play Mississippi State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15, then face Michigan on Sept. 17.
MAC play begins on Sept. 23, with the Falcons traveling to Kent State. BGSU will face the Golden Flashes the following night (Sept. 24), with start times for both matches to be determined. Unless noted, Friday MAC matches will be played at 6 p.m. and Saturday MAC matches at 4 p.m. Bowling Green returns home for two matches against Ohio (Sept. 30-Oct. 1).
The Falcons go back on the road for contests against Northern Illinois (Oct. 7) and Western Michigan (Oct. 8, 3 p.m. start) before returning to the Stroh Center for two matches against Central Michigan (Oct. 14-15). In their lone home weeknight match, Bowling Green welcomes Miami (OH) on Oct. 19, for a 6 p.m. match.
Bowling Green will start the second half of MAC play with a trip to Eastern Michigan (Oct. 21-22) before a four-match homestand. The Falcons will host Ball State on Oct. 28 before the Battle of I-75 against Toledo on Oct. 29.
In the final home matches of the regular season, the Falcons host Akron on Nov. 4-5. BGSU travels to Buffalo for contests on Nov. 11-12, then closes the regular season with another Wednesday (Nov. 16) tilt with Miami (OH), this time played in Oxford.
The 2022 MAC Tournament is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20-22, with official dates, times and locations to be announced later.
“One of our goals for the program is to become one of the top 25 volleyball programs in the nation,” said head coach Danijela Tomic. “With that goal in mind, it is essential for us to challenge ourselves and play great competition in the first four weeks of our season. We have done that again this year with our non-conference schedule, and the next step is to have a winning record going into the MAC season. We are incredibly excited about hosting the Falcon Invitational at the Stroh Center, which will bring three great programs to Bowling Green. Six matches over three days in Stroh will be a treat for all volleyball fans to enjoy. It will also allow us to introduce our talented 2022 team, which will have a great mix of experience, youth and depth.”
The Falcons finished 21-9 overall last season, with a 16-2 mark in conference play. BGSU won the MAC East regular season title and finished 10-0 at home, the program’s first undefeated home season since 1979.
Last week, Hanna Laube, Katelyn Meyer, and Julia Walz announced their plans to return and utilize their fifth year of eligibility.
16 Falcons on 2022 Indoor Track & Field MAC All-Academic Team
The Mid-American Conference announced that 16 members of the Bowling Green indoor track and field team have been named to the 2022 Academic All-MAC team.
Heading the list for BGSU is Zaresha Neal, who won the MAC shot put title and was named a second-team All-American for her efforts at the NCAA Championship.
The 16 honorees includes three seniors (Neal, Brianna Richard, Ebonie Whitted) and seven student-athletes who carry a perfect 4.0 grade point average (Darian Braddix, Alyssa Ellerbrock, Libbie Gleason, Elise Johnson, Neal, Kailee Perry and Katerina Shuble
To qualify for Academic All-MAC, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and participate in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests. True freshmen are not eligible.
BGSU Academic All-MAC
Darian Braddix, So, Sport Management, 4.0
Olivia Collett, Jr, Health Science, 3.611
Alyssa Ellerbrock, So, Inclusive Early Childhood, 4.0
Libbie Gleason, Jr, Social Work, 4.0
Kristin Groppe, So, Pre-Accounting, 3.675
Mateya Haintz, Jr, Mathematics, 3.705
Jemeila Hunter, Jr, Nursing, 3.869
Elise Johnson, Jr, Communication Disorders, 4.0
Katherine Mendenhall, So, Human Dev & Family Studies, 3.512
Zaresha Neal, Sr., MBA, 4.00
Sydney Niekamp,Jr, Graphic Design, 3.734
Kailee Perry, Jr, Pre-Exercise Science, 4.0
Brianna Richard, Sr., Exercise Science, 3.462
Katie Seyfang, Jr, Human Mov Sport Leisure Study, 3.593
Katerina Shuble, Jr, Arch/Environmental Desn Stds, 4.00
Ebonie Whitted, Sr, Exercise Science, 3.474