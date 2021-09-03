Bowling Green girls tennis team played a non-league match against Maumee Valley Country Day School on Wednesday. BG won the match 5-0 at home.
The closest match of the day was at 1st singles. Mathis (MV) attempted to come to the net as much as possible against Busselle especially when hitting with the wind at her back. Busselle adjusted by hitting deeper ground strokes and eventually won the match.
1S: Lucy Busselle (BG) d N. Mathis 6-2,6-2
2S: Libby Barnett (BG) d I. Qian 6-1,6-0
3S: Hannah Mathey (BG) d S Baskova 6-2,6-0
1D: Audrey Geyman/Heather Knowlton (BG) d A. Paniz/I. Delafueuto 6-1,6-1
2D: Audrey Nester/Audra Hammer(BG) d M. Cecil/M. Williams 6-1,6-1
