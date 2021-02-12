Lake HS girls basketball
Lake lost to Lima Shawnee, 61-44 on Thursday. Lake is now 12-7 (9-3 NBC).
Lake was led by Hayley St. John with 15 points in the physical matchup. Delani Robinson and Ava Ayers added 8 apiece for Lake.
The JV won 53-23 and is 16-2 (12-0 NBC).
Register for Eastwood baseball, softball
Online registration is open through Feb. 28 for the 2021 Eastwood Baseball and Softball Season.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/EBSAreg21 for more information.
Players will receive the following with their paid registration:
● Jersey with name and number
● Hat (baseball) or socks (softball)
Coaches and volunteers are able to register using the same link.
Umpires should register at https://tinyurl.com/ebsaump21.
Payment options include Venmo (preferred) (@EastwoodBaseball-SoftballAssoc), PayPal or check. Registering early helps organize teams, balance rosters and order uniforms in a timely manner.
Make checks payable to EBSA PO Box 420 Luckey, OH 43443.
Some of the programs include beginner T-ball, baseball and softball, fastpitch softball, coach pitch baseball and boys baseball.
Save the date for opening day and hit-a-thon fundraiser on May 2.
For more information email eastwoodbsa@gmail.com.