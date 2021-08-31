Soccer
Bowling Green State University’s men’s matchup was in Spokane, Washington. Freshman Alberto Anaya’s goal in the 93rd minute lifted Bowling Green to a 2-1 win over Gonzaga. The non-conference overtime match was held at Luger Field
Nathan Masters also scored for the Falcons, helping the defending Mid-American Conference champions improve to 1-0-1 on the young season.
The “golden goal” was the first collegiate goal for Anaya. He received a left-side cross from Michael Montemurri, took one touch and fired a left-footed blast from the 18-yard line that beat GU goalkeeper Johan Garibay and found the right side of the net.
Demitrius Kigeya scored for the Zags (0-2-0), tying the contest in the 61st minute after Masters had opened the scoring in the 48th.
The BGSU women played Sunday at Cochrane Stadium. Bowling Green scored early and often, rolling along to a 6-0 win over Oakland.
Madi Wolfbauer and Nikki Cox each scored a pair of goals, while Ruby Linton scored her first collegiate goal and Rylee Clark recorded her first goal as a Falcon. Cox had a five-point day, with an assist on Wolfbauer’s first goal of the afternoon, while Audrey Shea and Kennedy White each had a pair of assists in the win. Lili Berg (61:52) and Riley Moore (28:08) combined on the shutout in goal, with each ‘keeper making one save. The Falcons travel to East Lansing, Michigan, on Thursday, facing Michigan State in a 7 p.m. start.
(Send sports news to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com.)