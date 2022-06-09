Butler, Neal poised for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship
Kaila Butler and Zaresha Neal will represent the Bowling Green State University track & field team today at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field East Championship, which is being hosted by Oregon at Hayward Field.
Today’s events:
• Hammer Throw (6 p.m.) – Butler
• Shot Put (10:40 p.m.) – Neal
Butler owns the 10th-best hammer throw in the nation this season, which was at 69.35m at the Len Paddock Open earlier this month. The throw is the fifth-best this year among those competing at the championship.
Butler won a MAC championship in the hammer throw with a toss of 67.32m. Last time out she placed second at the NCAA East Prelims with a toss of 68.45m.
Neal enters the championship with the 22nd-best shot put throw among those competing at the NCAA Championship with a toss of 16.73m last time out at NCAA East Prelims, where she placed tenth.
Both Butler and Neal are aiming for All-America status this week. To earn All-America status the Falcon duo needs to finish in the Top-16 out of the 24-individual event. Top-8 earns first-team honors while No. 9-16 will earn second-team All-America status
Butler earned second-team All-America accolades at last year’s outdoor championship after taking ninth. She also earned second-team All-America honors in 2019 after placing No. 12 at the event.
This is Neal’s first outdoor championship appearance. She earned second-team All-America honors earlier this year at the indoor championship in the shot put.
BGSU men’s hoops adds transfer forward Towns
Sam Towns, a 6-foot-9 forward from Columbus, Ohio, has signed on to play for the Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program.
Towns joins the Falcons after spending 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons at Ohio University. Towns is the fourth newcomer to sign with the Falcons for the upcoming season, joining fellow transfer Rashaun Agee and incoming freshmen Jamai Felt and Willie Lightfoot.
“I am excited to welcome Sam Towns to our team,” said head coach Michael Huger. “Sam is a dynamic forward, with defensive versatility, and can play multiple offensive positions. He has spent the first few years of his career learning and developing alongside all-conference forwards at Ohio University. Coming to BGSU, Sam is ready to take on a larger load and will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact.”
Towns played in 27 games for the Bobcats, including two starts, during the 2021-22 season. Averaging 10.3 minutes per game, Towns totaled 56 points for OU along with 68 rebounds over the course of the season. Towns logged a season-high seven points against Saint Francis (PA) on Dec. 4 and tallied a season-high nine rebounds against Miami (OH) on Jan. 18. In the 2020-21 season, Towns played in 15 games with two starts for Ohio. Over the 15 games, he totaled 21 points and 20 rebounds.
Prior to arriving at OU, Sam Towns played at the Winchendon Prep School in Winchendon, Mass. where he was named First Team All-NEPSAC after averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds per game. Towns played his senior year of high school at Pickerington Central where he led the Tigers to a 2019 OHSAA District title and the Ohio Capital Conference title. He also went to Springfield High School, winning two OHSAA District titles there.
“I’m blessed and excited to get to work at BGSU. I feel as if they have the best opportunity with the great people they have on the staff to really help take my game to that next level,” Towns said.
Towns’ father, Sam Towns, played basketball for the University of Maine while his older brother, Leon Rodgers, played for Northern Illinois.
Gurney named CoSIDA Academic All-America First-Team
AUSTIN, Texas – The College Sports Information Directors of America announced the 2022 Academic All-America baseball teams on Wednesday. Bowling Green State University junior catcher Kyle Gurney earned First-Team Academic All-America, just one of 13 players in the nation to receive the recognition at the Division I level. Gurney was also named First-Team Academic All-District on May 12.
Gurney is the third player in program history to be named CoSIDA Academic All-America First-Team and the first Falcon to be recognized as an Academic All-American since 2005. Gurney joins Burke Badenhop (pitcher, 2005) and Bruce Rasor (catcher, 1970) as members of the baseball program to receive the First-Team honor.
A native of Belleville, Michigan, Gurney started in 51 of BGSU’s 52 games, ending the season with a .330 batting average, nine home runs and 26 RBI. In addition to being named an Academic All-American, Gurney was also named Second Team All-MAC in 2022. As for last season, Gurney was named 2021 Collegiate Baseball Louisville Slugger Freshman All-America and 2021 MAC Freshman of the Year.
From the Division-I level, a total of 33 players received Academic All-America recognition, split between three teams. The First-Team consisted of 13 players, and just two catchers. Gurney, a Business Analytics & Intelligence major, has maintained a 3.96 GPA.
“Kyle Gurney is a special student-athlete,” said head coach Kyle Hallock. “For him to be named First-Team Academic All-American and to be grouped with Bruce Rasor and Burke Badenhop is an amazing accomplishment. Our players look for any opportunity to put their names alongside the best to ever do it here at BGSU and Kyle has made it happen again with this honor. This recognition can be attributed to Kyle’s attention to detail and desire to be great with everything that he signs his name on. He has truly earned it and we are extremely proud of him.”
Hovey, Indrova represent countries in summer competition
Two members of the Bowling Green State University volleyball program will be representing their respective countries in summer competition.
Lauryn Hovey will play for Canada’s U-21 team at the Pan American Cup, while Petra Indrova will play for Czech Republic in the European Golden League. Hovey is an incoming freshman for the Falcons and previously represented Canada at the 2021 FIVB Girls’ U18 World Championship. Indrova will enter her senior season after a junior campaign that included AVCA All-American and MAC Player of the Year honors.
Ten teams will compete at the U-21 Women’s Pan American Cup, which is held in Mexico from June 7-12. Hovey will represent Canada, who will compete in Pool C with Argentina, Costa Rica, and the United States. Pools A and B include three teams each. The top two Pool winners will advance to the Semifinals while the Pool winner with the third-best record will join the three Second-Place finishers in the Quarterfinals.
The European Golden League is a competition for national teams of European Volleyball Confederation member federations, which takes place every year. Eligibility to participate is based on the CEV National Team ranking list or winning the previous season’s European Silver League. 12 teams participate, with the league featuring three pools of four teams. Indrova is representing Czech Republic for the second consecutive year, returning after helping them to a fourth-place finish in 2021.
“We are thrilled and proud that Petra and Lauryn are representing their countries and playing at major international competitions this summer,” said BGSU head coach Danijela Tomic. “It is a fantastic opportunity for them to grow as players and prepare for our upcoming season. Playing for a national team is a huge honor for any athlete. It is also an honor for us to have two Falcons representing our university and volleyball program at the highest level. We wish Petra and Lauryn and their teams lots of success and cannot wait to see them back in Stroh.”
Three BGSU golfers named Academic All-MAC
The Mid-American Conference announced the men’s golf Academic All-MAC recipients for the 2021-22 season. In total, the MAC named 31 student-athletes to this year’s squad from the eight teams in the conference. To qualify, student-athletes must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50% of the contests for that particular sport. Bowling Green had three athletes named to the list, being Ian Mackenzie-Olson, Tom North and Roni Shin.
Mackenzie-Olson competed in nine events for the Falcons this past season. His best outing came with a 224, logging the score twice over the course of the season. The first came at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite on Sept. 13 with the second being at the Rutherford Intercollegiate on April 17. Mackenzie-Olson achieved a 3.259 GPA while majoring in Construction Management & Technology.
North competed in nine events for the Falcons as well with his best score being a 218, also happening twice over the course of the season. North’s first 218 came at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invite on Sept. 13 while the second was at the Bahamas Invitational on Oct. 31. North has maintained a GPA of 3.56 with a major in Exercise Science.
Shin played in six events for Bowling Green during the 2021-22 season, registering a season-best 224. The score came at the Bahamas Invitational on Oct. 31. Shin, a finance major, registered a cumulative GPA of 3.338.
Four Falcons earn Academic All-MAC
The Mid-American Conference announced Wednesday the 2022 Tennis Academic All-MAC Team. A total of 40 student-athletes were named to this year’s squad, with four representing Bowling Green State University. For the Falcons, Selina Karg, Hannah Neuman, Laura Maia Silveira and Ioanna Tsadari earned Academic All-MAC.
The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for their sport.
Bowling Green Tennis Academic All-MAC Selections
Selina Karg, sophomore, Exercise Science, 4.00
Hannah Neuman, sophomore, Visual Communication Technology, 3.71
Laura Maia Silveira, senior, Psychology, 3.86
Ioanna Tsadari, junior, Marketing, 3.91
This is the second consecutive year Silveira and Tsadari have earned Academic All-MAC honors. This is the first Academic All-MAC recognition of Karg and Neuman’s careers, with each being in their first year of eligibility. Karg was one of five student-athletes to earn a perfect 4.00 GPA. Tsadari (First Team) and Karg (Second Team) were also named All-MAC in April.