Basketball
At Gibsonburg on Monday, the Rossford girls won 59-52. Katie Glowacki led the Bulldogs with 24 points.
The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program will be in Pittsburgh at Duquesne for a 7 p.m. tip-off tonight. The game will mark the lone road game in December for the Falcons before four home games during the month.
The meeting between the Falcons and Dukes will be the 27th all-time and the first since Dec. 28, 2011. Of the 27 games, this will be the 16th to be played in December. Between the 1947-48 season and the 1962-63 campaign the two teams faced 17 times but have played just 10 times over the last 58 seasons. Duquesne has won the last four meetings with the last BGSU victory being on Dec. 5, 2001 by a score of 64-62 in Pittsburgh.
Soccer
A pair of Bowling Green State University women’s soccer standouts have been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team. Madi Wolfbauer was named to the first team, while Nikki Cox earned second-team honors.
Wolfbauer becomes the first two-time all-region first-team selection in BGSU history, while Cox is the first player in program history to earn all-region accolades three times.
Wolfbauer, a native of Canton, Michigan, was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year, and was named to the All-MAC First Team for the second time in as many playing seasons with the Falcons. She had 10 goals and 22 points to pace BGSU in both categories this season, and she tied the school record by scoring at least one goal in five consecutive matches. She had 14 points on seven goals in MAC games, and she led the league in goals, assists, goals per game (0.64), assists per game (1.27), shots (44) and shots per game (4.00) in conference contests. Wolfbauer had five game-winning goals this season, just one shy of the school record. She recorded 15 goals and 32 points in just 29 career matches at BGSU.
Cox, a native of Granville, was named to the All-MAC First Team, becoming BGSU’s first-ever three-time all-league first-team selection. She registered 20 points this fall, ranking second on the team behind Wolfbauer, and led the Falcons with eight assists. Cox scored the GWG in three matches this fall, including in each of BGSU’s last two regular-season matches. In conference matches, Cox had nine points on three goals and three assists. She ranked sixth in the league in both shots (32) and shots per game (2.91) against MAC foes, and was tied for fourth in assists and assists per contest (0.27). She tied for sixth in the MAC in both points and points per game (0.82) and deadlocked for eighth in goals. Cox had 66 career points on 24 goals and 18 assists in 73 matches as a Falcon, and she ranks seventh or higher on all three BG career lists.
BGSU has had 15 all-region selections in the last four seasons, after having a total of three in the first 20 years of the program.
BGSU (11-7-3, 8-2-1 MAC) won both the MAC regular-season and tournament crowns for the fourth-straight season, and the Falcons advanced to the NCAA Championships for the fourth time in as many years.
The Falcons are now 58-26-11 overall, 39-9-2 in MAC regular-season matches and 48-10-4 in all games vs. conference foes since the start of the 2017 season.
Since the beginning of the 2018 campaign, the Falcons are 45-19-10 overall, 33-5-1 in MAC regular-season action and 40-5-3 in all games vs. league opposition.
There were 29 players on the 2021 roster. No fewer than 28 of those 29 players have seen the Falcons advance to the NCAA Championships in every season in which they’ve been a part of the program.