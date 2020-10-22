Lake HS volleyball
Lake volleyball hosted Swanton in Sectional finals on Wednesday.
Lake won 25-15, 25-11, 25-15.
Lake is now 20-2.
Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 18 kills and 2 aces and Vayda Delventhal with 17 assists.
Eastwood HS girls soccer
Eastwood - 6 Huron - 0, from Tuesday.
Goals:
JR - Aubrey Haas - 2
JR - Jada Jensen - 2
SO - Hannah Montag - 1
JR - Sydney Ameling - 1
Assists:
SO - Hannah Montag - 2
JR - Aubrey Haas - 1
JR - Kenna Souder - 1
JR - Addie Young - 1
FR - Reilly Might - 1
GK Saves:
SR - Jaylee Souder - 1
Overall record: 15-2
Lake HS girls soccer
D2 Girls Soccer Sectional Tourney at Lake HS.
Cardinal Stritch - 0 Lake - 10, from Tuesday.
Likes-2, Schroyer-2, Wright, Ayers, E. Darr, St. John, Cowell, Braatz
BGHS volleyball
Bobcats had a 3-0 win over Madison Comprehensive, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15, on Monday.
Emily Rife- 17 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 3 digs, 1 assist
Sophie Twigg- 7 kills, 4 aces, 12 digs, 1 assist
Kaylee Ashman- 3 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs, 28 assists
Lake HS boys soccer
D2 Boys Soccer Sectional Tourney at Lake HS.
Lake 3 Rossford 1, from Monday.
Lake goal scorers Aidan Wamer(2) and Kaiden Reed. Lake assists Kaiden Reed, Nolan Nowicki and Jack Gladieux. Luke Heebsh had 7 saves. Rossford goal scorer Jordan Clark.