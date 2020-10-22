Lake HS volleyball

Lake volleyball hosted Swanton in Sectional finals on Wednesday.

Lake won 25-15, 25-11, 25-15.

Lake is now 20-2.

Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 18 kills and 2 aces and Vayda Delventhal with 17 assists.

Eastwood HS girls soccer

Eastwood - 6 Huron - 0, from Tuesday.

Goals:

JR - Aubrey Haas - 2

JR - Jada Jensen - 2

SO - Hannah Montag - 1

JR - Sydney Ameling - 1

Assists:

SO - Hannah Montag - 2

JR - Aubrey Haas - 1

JR - Kenna Souder - 1

JR - Addie Young - 1

FR - Reilly Might - 1

GK Saves:

SR - Jaylee Souder - 1

Overall record: 15-2

Lake HS girls soccer

D2 Girls Soccer Sectional Tourney at Lake HS.

Cardinal Stritch - 0 Lake - 10, from Tuesday.

Likes-2, Schroyer-2, Wright, Ayers, E. Darr, St. John, Cowell, Braatz

BGHS volleyball

Bobcats had a 3-0 win over Madison Comprehensive, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15, on Monday.

Emily Rife- 17 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 3 digs, 1 assist

Sophie Twigg- 7 kills, 4 aces, 12 digs, 1 assist

Kaylee Ashman- 3 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs, 28 assists

Lake HS boys soccer

D2 Boys Soccer Sectional Tourney at Lake HS.

Lake 3 Rossford 1, from Monday.

Lake goal scorers Aidan Wamer(2) and Kaiden Reed. Lake assists Kaiden Reed, Nolan Nowicki and Jack Gladieux. Luke Heebsh had 7 saves. Rossford goal scorer Jordan Clark.

