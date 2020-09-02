Youth rugby club started in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The NWO Rugby Club is launching a youth program with four flag rugby clinics this fall. This will be the first youth program of its kind in the area.
This is open to all students, girls and boys, in Northwest Ohio in grades 5-8.
Clinics will be held Sept. 11, Sept. 25, Oct. 9 and Oct 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Perrysburg Heights Community Center at 12282 Jefferson St.
Cost is $15 per clinic and players will receive a T-shirt.
More information can be found on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Northwest-Ohio-Rugby-Club-114347366786667.
Lake HS volleyball
Lake volleyball was at Genoa on Tuesday.
Lake varsity won: 25-10, 25-11, 25-15
Lake varsity leaders were Cassidey Wiley with 9 kills and 4 aces, Ella Vorst with 8 kills, and Vayda Delventhal with 14 assists.
Lake is now 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the league.
Lake hosts Rossford next.
Lake JV won: 25-12, 25-10.
Perrysburg HS volleyball
Perrysburg varsity defeated Napoleon on Tuesday, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13.
Rossford HS girls golf
The Rossford Lady Bulldogs shot a 183 and set a school record for nine holes on Tuesday at Crosswinds Golf Club.
Madelyn St. Mary was match medalist with a 41 and Alyssa Haynes was right behind her with a 43. Also playing well for the Bulldogs was Haley Hogan (48) and Sydney Doughten (51).
Rossford 183,Whitmer 192, Fremont Ross 215
Perrysburg HS tennis
The Perrysburg Lady Jackets have bounced back from their tough loss to Anthony Wayne. Here are results from the match vs. Napoleon High School on Tuesday at Perrysburg Tennis Center:
Sydney Onest won 6-0 6-0
Mona Abdul-Aziz won 6-0 6-0
Laney Hamilton won 6-1 6-0
Julia Fujita and Devika Bhavsar won 6-0 6-0
Grace Reiter and Rachel Ward won 6-0 6-1
Overall record: 6-3
League record: 2-1
BGHS boys soccer
From Thursday, Bowling Green - 0, Northview - 6
BGHS boys golf
Bowling Green tied St. Francis at Stone Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday
BG scores
Zach Thomas: 40 (medalist)
Kolin Atwood: 43
Zach Furnas: 44
Jacob Nalepka: 44
Team score: 171
BGHS tennis
BG lost all flights with Northview Tuesday at BG.
Singles:
B. Chaffee(nv) 6-1 6-1 L. Busselle (BG)
J. Turner (nv) 6-4 6-4 L. Barnett (BG)
M. Wall (nv) 6-1 6-3 H. Mathey (BG)
Doubles
S. Campbell/E. Henderly (nv) 6-0 6-3 J. Sickler/M Harrington (BG)
F. McDaniel/M. Turner (nv) 6-1 6-2 A. Geyman/H. Knowlton (BG)
Additional athletes winning matches:
Isa Herrera/Olivia Hamilton
A Lozano/A Clark
Perrysburg HS tennis
Varsity Girls Tennis hosted Napoleon High School for a league match on Tuesday, defeating the Wildcats on all 5 courts. They improve to 6-3 overall and 2-1 NLL.
Perrysburg HS volleyball
The varsity team traveled to Napoleon High School Tuesday for their first league match. The Lady Jackets controlled the court and came out with the win after 3 straight sets. They improve to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the NLL.
Eastwood HS volleyball
The varsity team won their third straight match by defeating Fostoria 3 games to none at home tonight.
Eastwood varsity wins in three, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15.
Eastwood JV wins in two, 25-11, 25-5.
Lake HS boys golf
Lake defeated Swanton with a score of 174. Ben Luoma for being match medalist with a score of 36.
Perrysburg HS boys soccer
Perrysburg 2, Springfield 2, from Tuesday.
Springfield led for most of the game, with the Jackets coming back to tie it up with a PK with 8 seconds left.
Goals were by Gabe Pawlicki and Chase Nitschke.