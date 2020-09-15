BGHS volleyball
On senior night, the varsity won 3-0: 25-14, 25-19, 25-13.
Emily Rife- 12 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 9 digs
Sarah Hanson- 6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig
Darby Studer- 2 kills, 1 dig
Sydney Belleville- 1 block, 1 ace, 1 dig
Kaylee Ashman- 3 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs, 32 assists
Lilith Fletcher- 2 aces, 4 digs
Kylie Beagle- 3 digs
JV wins 2-1: 25-11, 13-25, 25-22
Kora Rollins- 8 kills, 1 block assist, 1 dig
Shayle Greiner- 5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig
Halle Shepherd- 3 kills, 25 digs, 3 assists
BGHS girls golf
The team played Southview at Whiteford in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, on Monday. 9-14-20
Bowling Green - 202 Southview - 193
BG scores:
Lily Pollick 46
Jai-Lin Castro 47
Katelyn Halleck 53
Natalie Hollands 56
Perrysburg HS volleyball
The team hosted Notre Dame Academy for an out-of-conference showdown on Monday. The Lady Jackets took the Eagles to 5 sets and ended up winning the tiebreaker set 15-5 to get the overall win.
Perrysburg HS girls golf
Varsity Girls Golf traveled to Whiteford Valley Golf Club to take on NLL opponent Northview on Monday. The Lady Jackets defeated the Wildcats 170-209 to improve to 11-1 overall and 9-0 in the NLL. Sydney Deal led the way with a 36.
Perrysburg HS boys golf
Varsity Boys Golf traveled to Stone Ridge on Monday to take on Bowling Green. The Yellow Jackets put up some solid scores and defeated the Bobcats 169-171 to improve to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the NLL. Mason Deal led the way with a 36.
Eastwood HS girls golf
The Eastwood girls golf team placed 4th in the NBC Championship match on Monday at Green Hills and 5th overall for the season. Reegan Sheets took 7th place with a 105, Mariah Hahn finished 8th with a 106, and Evie Hall shot a 110 and placed 18th for the day.
Rossford HS girls golf
The team set a school record for 18 holes in winning the NBC Tournament and the League Championship on Monday.
Alyssa Haynes (88) and Madelyn St. Mary ((92) led the team.
Haynes earned the NBC Player of the Year Award. St. Mary joined Alyssa on the NBC First Team and Mia Carusone earned Second Team honors.
Otsego HS girls soccer
The girls lost to Woodmore on Saturday with a score of 9-0. The match was played at Woodmore High School. Robin Nigh played goal with 13 saves and 9 goals against.
Otsego HS boys soccer
The boys lost to Woodmore with a score of 4-2 on Saturday. The match was played at Otsego High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 18 saves and 4 goals against. Ethan Lenox had the first Otsego goal with an assist from Zach Canterbury. Seth Miller scored the second goal of the match.