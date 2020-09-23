BGHS volleyball

BG volleyball fell on the road at Ottawa Glandorf on Monday.

Varsity falls 3-1: 17-25, 10-25, 26-24, 22-25

Emily Rife- 14 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs, 1 assist

Claire Bowers- 1 kill, 1 block

Sarah Hanson- 3 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 6 digs

JV lost 2-0: 24-26, 16-25

Kora Rollins- 6 kills, 5 digs

Lindsay Eisel- 3 aces, 4 digs

Abigail Slembarski- 2 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs, 12 assists

Freshman lost 2-0: 19-25, 21-25

MJ Walters- 4 kills, 1 block

Allison Fry- 4 kills, 1 dig

Kate Suter- 1 kill, 1 ace, 8 digs

Eastwood HS volleyball

Eastwood lost in 3 to Tinora on Monday, 19-25, 20-25, 19-25

Eastwood JV lost in 3, 18-25, 25-19, 18-25

Varsity leaders:

Benna Moenter - 12 kills

Kaitlyn Luidhart - 5 kills

Sheridan Schuerman - 21 digs

Alivia Schoeder - 11 digs

Anna Ramlow - 15 assists

Lake HS volleyball

Lake volleyball hosted Oak Harbor on Monday.

Lake V won, 25-9, 25-17, 25-21

Lake varsity leaders were Cassidey Wiley with 15 kills, Ella Vorst with 9 kills and 5 aces, and Vayda Delventhal 19 assists

Lake varsity is 11-1 overall, 6-0 in the league.

Lake JV won, 26-24, 25-18.

BGHS girls soccer

BGHS Girls Soccer had a 3-0 win over Whitmer on Monday.

Goal scorers: Cece Marovich (2) Maddy Adams

Assists: Maddy Adams, Sydney Baer

Shutout by Carrina Wiseman-Esparza and Emma Simler

Eastwood HS girls golf

The team shot 211 to Genoa’s 259 at Crosswinds on Monday.

Scores for Eastwood were Mariah Hahn 45 (medalist), Mallory Kramer 52, Evie Hall 55, Hannah Lang and Ella Speck 59 respectively and Emma Finley 61. Scores for Genoa were Lilly Schawble 56, Rachel Beard 63, Abby Heines 63 and Heidy Rutowski 77. Rossford played three individuals scores were Alyssa Haynes 47, Sydney Doughten 53 and Haley Hogan 49.

All three teams will play their Sectional Tournament at Ironwood in Wauseon on Tuesday.

