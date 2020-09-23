BGHS volleyball
BG volleyball fell on the road at Ottawa Glandorf on Monday.
Varsity falls 3-1: 17-25, 10-25, 26-24, 22-25
Emily Rife- 14 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs, 1 assist
Claire Bowers- 1 kill, 1 block
Sarah Hanson- 3 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 6 digs
JV lost 2-0: 24-26, 16-25
Kora Rollins- 6 kills, 5 digs
Lindsay Eisel- 3 aces, 4 digs
Abigail Slembarski- 2 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs, 12 assists
Freshman lost 2-0: 19-25, 21-25
MJ Walters- 4 kills, 1 block
Allison Fry- 4 kills, 1 dig
Kate Suter- 1 kill, 1 ace, 8 digs
Eastwood HS volleyball
Eastwood lost in 3 to Tinora on Monday, 19-25, 20-25, 19-25
Eastwood JV lost in 3, 18-25, 25-19, 18-25
Varsity leaders:
Benna Moenter - 12 kills
Kaitlyn Luidhart - 5 kills
Sheridan Schuerman - 21 digs
Alivia Schoeder - 11 digs
Anna Ramlow - 15 assists
Lake HS volleyball
Lake volleyball hosted Oak Harbor on Monday.
Lake V won, 25-9, 25-17, 25-21
Lake varsity leaders were Cassidey Wiley with 15 kills, Ella Vorst with 9 kills and 5 aces, and Vayda Delventhal 19 assists
Lake varsity is 11-1 overall, 6-0 in the league.
Lake JV won, 26-24, 25-18.
BGHS girls soccer
BGHS Girls Soccer had a 3-0 win over Whitmer on Monday.
Goal scorers: Cece Marovich (2) Maddy Adams
Assists: Maddy Adams, Sydney Baer
Shutout by Carrina Wiseman-Esparza and Emma Simler
Eastwood HS girls golf
The team shot 211 to Genoa’s 259 at Crosswinds on Monday.
Scores for Eastwood were Mariah Hahn 45 (medalist), Mallory Kramer 52, Evie Hall 55, Hannah Lang and Ella Speck 59 respectively and Emma Finley 61. Scores for Genoa were Lilly Schawble 56, Rachel Beard 63, Abby Heines 63 and Heidy Rutowski 77. Rossford played three individuals scores were Alyssa Haynes 47, Sydney Doughten 53 and Haley Hogan 49.
All three teams will play their Sectional Tournament at Ironwood in Wauseon on Tuesday.