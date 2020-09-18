HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: SEP 09 Whitmer at Eastwood

Elmwood's Kate Keiffer, left, and Brooklyn Thrash (10) attempt to block a shot during the second set of a match against Rossford Thursday evening at Rossford High School. Elmwood defeated Rossford 3-2 (25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-5).

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

BGHS volleyball

Varsity fell to Springfield on Thursday, 3-1: 25-27, 22-25, 25-20, 20-25

Francesca Meek- 23 digs

Emily Rife- 17 kills, 2 aces, 20 digs

Sophie Twigg- 13 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 11 digs

JV falls 2-0: 19-25, 18-25

Freshman fall 2-0: 22-25, 11-25

Otsego HS girls soccer

The girls lost to Genoa on Thursday with a score of 4-0. The match was played at Genoa High School. Chesney Kuron played goal with 25 saves and 4 goals against.

Otsego HS boys soccer

The boys lost to Genoa on Thursday with a score of 9-0. The match was played at Otsego High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 22 saves and 9 goals against.

Lake HS volleyball

Lake volleyball was at Woodmore on Thursday

Lake V won: 25-21, 25-13, 25-22

Lake varsity leaders were Cassidey Wiley with 14 kills and 3 aces, Ella Vorst with 9 kills, and Vayda Delventhal with 17 assists and 3 aces.

Lake varsity is now 6-0 in the league and 9-1 overall.

Lake JV won: 25-13, 25-13

BGHS girls golf

BG beat Springfield on Thursday at Bowling Green Country Club, 212, 233.

BG scorers:

Jai-Lin Castro 51

Lily Pollick 51

Katelyn Halleck 52

Mady Cleland 58

Springfield - 233

Eastwood HS girls soccer

Eastwood - 4 Lake - 1, from Thursday.

Goals:

JR - Kenna Souder - 1

JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1

JR - Aubrey Haas - 1

Own goal by Lake

Lake’s goal scored by SR Hayley St. John

Assists:

FR - Delaine Zura - 1

JR - Kendall Gedert - 1

GK Saves:

SR - Jaylee Souder - 3

Overall record: 8-1

NBC record: 5-0

Perrysburg HS volleyball

The team traveled to Sylvania Northview High School tonight for a conference showdown. The Lady Jackets won the first two sets; however, the Wildcats came back and ended up winning in five sets.

Eastwood girls golf

On Thursday, team was at Crosswinds, facing off against Woodmore. Scoring for the eagles was Mariah Hahn (49), Reegan Sheets (50), Evie Hall (57), Mallory Kramer (58), Emma Finley (68) and Kailin Wargo (85).

