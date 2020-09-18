BGHS volleyball
Varsity fell to Springfield on Thursday, 3-1: 25-27, 22-25, 25-20, 20-25
Francesca Meek- 23 digs
Emily Rife- 17 kills, 2 aces, 20 digs
Sophie Twigg- 13 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 11 digs
JV falls 2-0: 19-25, 18-25
Freshman fall 2-0: 22-25, 11-25
Otsego HS girls soccer
The girls lost to Genoa on Thursday with a score of 4-0. The match was played at Genoa High School. Chesney Kuron played goal with 25 saves and 4 goals against.
Otsego HS boys soccer
The boys lost to Genoa on Thursday with a score of 9-0. The match was played at Otsego High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 22 saves and 9 goals against.
Lake HS volleyball
Lake volleyball was at Woodmore on Thursday
Lake V won: 25-21, 25-13, 25-22
Lake varsity leaders were Cassidey Wiley with 14 kills and 3 aces, Ella Vorst with 9 kills, and Vayda Delventhal with 17 assists and 3 aces.
Lake varsity is now 6-0 in the league and 9-1 overall.
Lake JV won: 25-13, 25-13
BGHS girls golf
BG beat Springfield on Thursday at Bowling Green Country Club, 212, 233.
BG scorers:
Jai-Lin Castro 51
Lily Pollick 51
Katelyn Halleck 52
Mady Cleland 58
Springfield - 233
Eastwood HS girls soccer
Eastwood - 4 Lake - 1, from Thursday.
Goals:
JR - Kenna Souder - 1
JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1
JR - Aubrey Haas - 1
Own goal by Lake
Lake’s goal scored by SR Hayley St. John
Assists:
FR - Delaine Zura - 1
JR - Kendall Gedert - 1
GK Saves:
SR - Jaylee Souder - 3
Overall record: 8-1
NBC record: 5-0
Perrysburg HS volleyball
The team traveled to Sylvania Northview High School tonight for a conference showdown. The Lady Jackets won the first two sets; however, the Wildcats came back and ended up winning in five sets.
Eastwood girls golf
On Thursday, team was at Crosswinds, facing off against Woodmore. Scoring for the eagles was Mariah Hahn (49), Reegan Sheets (50), Evie Hall (57), Mallory Kramer (58), Emma Finley (68) and Kailin Wargo (85).