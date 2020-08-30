BGHS volleyball
Bowling Green closed out the week with a varsity win over rival Otsego on Saturday.
Varsity with the 3-0 win: 25-18, 25-18, 25-14
Emily Rife- 22 kills, 12 digs
Sophie Twigg- 8 kills, 5 aces, 13 digs
Kaylee Ashman- 4 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 4 digs, 26 assists
Francesca Meek- 19 digs
JV falls 2-0: 15-25, 20-25
Kora Rollins- 4 kills, 1 dig
Abigail Slembarski- 3 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig, 8 assists
Halle Shepherd- 11 digs
Lake HS volleyball
Lake volleyball hosted Wauseon on Saturday.
Lake varsity won: 25-20, 25-19, 25-13.
Lake varsity is now 3-0. Varsity leaders were Taryn DeWese with 12 kills and 12 assists and Cassidey Wiley with 9 kills.
Lake will travel to Genoa on Tuesday.
Lake JV lost: 25-10, 25-27, 22-25
Otsego HS boys soccer
The boys lost on Saturday to Bowling Green with a score of 5-1. The match was played at Bowling Green High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 22 saves and 5 goals against. Ethan Lenox had the only Otsego goal.
Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 1, Wauseon 3, from Saturday.
Lake goal scorer Gael Rios. Lake assist Jayden Berlin. Luke Heebsh had 7 saves for Lake.
Wauseon goal scorers Benicio Torres (PK), Gavin Gerig and Eli Delgado.
Eastwood HS boys soccer
The Eagles got their first win of the season Saturday, defeating Van Buren 2-1.
Eastwood HS girls soccer
Halftime: Eastwood - 1 Van Buren - 0, from Saturday.
Final: Eastwood - 5 Van Buren - 0
Goals:
JR - Aubrey Haas - 2
JR - Kenna Souder - 2
SO - Claire Carpenter- 1
Assists:
FR - Reilly Might - 2
JR - Mikayla Hoelter - 1
JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1
JR - Aubrey Haas - 1
GK Saves:
SR - Jaylee Souder - 3
Overall Record: 3-1
Norm Bray Invitational (cross country)
The BGHS boys placed 2nd of 16 on Saturday. Gavin Lammers was meet champion and Elijah Kendrick was 8th.
Rossford’s Ethan Neblock finished 4th overall leading the boys to a 9th place team finish.
The BGHS girls finished 6th of 11. Sarah Davis was 8th.
The Eastwood boys finished 13 out of 16 teams. Cory Jay was 6th overall out of 100 runners with a time of 17:23.
The Eastwood girls were fourth out of 15 teams and top division 2/3 team. Haley Sponaugle top runner, 17th of 84 runners.