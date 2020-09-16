BGHS tennis
BG took all 5 matches on Tuesday against Maumee, with Hannah Mathey’s 3rd singles the only one that went the distance.
Singles:
L. Busselle (BG) beat Stewart (m) 6-1 6-0
L. Barnett (BG) beat Demagall (m) 6-0 6-1
H. Mathey (BG) beat O Neil (m) 6-4 4-6 6-1
Doubles:
J. Sickler/M Harrington (BG) def Adeyamo/Kenyon (m) 6-0 6-0
A. Geyman/H. Knowlton (BG) def Ybarra/Bula (m) 6-2 6-1
Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 0 Eastwood 1, from Tuesday.
Eastwood goal scorer Quinn Edelbrock. Luke Heebsh had 5 saves for Lake.
BGHS boys soccer
Bowling Green - 9 Napoleon - 0
Bowling Green goal scorers:
Erdody - 3
Suelzer - 2
Sayer - 2
Warner - 1
Nyiri - 1
Eastwood HS boys soccer
Eastwood - 1 Lake - 0, from Tuesday.
Goals:
Eastwood - Quinn Edelbrock (assist Alexander Ramsey)
Lake HS volleyball
Lake volleyball hosted Otsego on Tuesday.
The varsity won: 25-23, 25-25, 20-25, 26-24
Lake Varsity leaders were Cassidey Wiley with 17 kills, 5 blocks, and 3 aces. Taryn DeWese and Ella Vorst each had 10 kills.
Lake JV lost: 14-25, 11-25.
Perrysburg HS girls golf
The team hosted Sylvania Southview Tuesday at White Pines Golf Course. The Lady Jackets defeated the Cougars 191-200 behind Sydney Deal who shot a 37. They improve to 12-1 overall and 10-0 in the NLL.
Perrysburg HS boys golf
The team traveled to Eagles Landing Golf Club to take on out-of-conference opponent Clay, winning 160-174. Mason Deal led with a 34 and Nick Pineda had a 38.
Rossford HS girls golf
The Rossford Lady Bulldogs welcomed the Port Clinton for a non-league match at Crosswinds GC and came out on top by a score of 196-215. Madelyn St. Mary was match medalist with a 44.
Perrysburg HS tennis
The team traveled to Sylvania Southview for an NLL contest. The Lady Jackets won 5-0. They improve to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in the NLL.