Deal finishes 20th at state golf
Sydney Deal finished in a tie for 20th in the girls’ Division 1 2020 Golf State Tournament in Columbus.
She shot 77-80 during the Friday-Saturday tournament at the Ohio State University Gray Course.
The Perrysburg High School freshman played as an individual.
The leader shot 71-70.
Hesson earns MAC award
Chet Hesson, associate athletic director for academics and student services, deputy Title IX coordinator at Bowling Green State University was named winner of the Mid-American Conference Diversity & Inclusion Administrator Award.
“Dr. Chet Hesson is a champion for diversity and inclusion, not only in the BGSU Athletics Department, but throughout our campus and within the Mid-American Conference,” said Bowling Green Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger. “We are grateful for his service and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor. As we continue to unite, inspire and change, Dr. Hesson will continue to be a leader for BGSU.”
Hesson has been involved with We Are One Team, a program that is a collaboration between the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Center for Leadership that utilizes a number of projects to promote social justice through sport. The projects are designed to address issues such as gender inequality, LGBTQ issues, racism, sexism, stereotypes and body image.
As part of the WA1T program, Hesson developed the curriculum for the Team Players Program, a Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Program for student-athletes. This certificate program, developed in 2017, was designed specifically for student-athletes to gain valuable skills to become inclusive. The program represents a partnership between athletics, We Are One Team, the Marvin Center for Student Leadership, and the Office of Multicultural Affairs, and has received accolades from both the NCAA and the Mid-American Conference.
“I’m honored to be recognized by our peers in the MAC for the Diversity and Inclusion Administrator Award. Working and living to promote social justice, inclusivity and belonging is truly a passion of mine,” Hesson said. “Taking time to educate myself and others on these topics may be the most important education we can embark on and share with others. We all have power to evoke positive change. Understanding and leveraging that power is purposefully living. It’s power because we can choose to start, fill, and end each day with love, empathy, an open-mind, and an appreciation for all living things. Or, we choose the opposite, and perpetuate hate, apathy, closed-mindedness, and xenophobic behaviors. The choice is ours, and I hope to do my part to elevate others to recognize their power and purpose as well.”
In November 2016, the MAC announced one of the most comprehensive Diversity & Inclusion Programs in Division I intercollegiate athletics to begin during the 2017-18 academic year.
These six initiatives include: establishing a Conference Diversity & Inclusion Statement, the commitment of 25 new annual internships across membership, a collaborative mentoring program, a bi-annual summit, the first of which was hosted by the MAC on Feb. 8, 2018, the creation of a resource webpage and the annual awards platform to recognize one institutional athletic department, administrator and student-athlete.