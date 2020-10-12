Eastwood HS girls soccer
Eastwood - 3 Woodmore - 1, from Saturday.
Goals:
JR - Aubrey Haas - 1
JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1
SO - Grace Kingery - 1
Assists:
JR - Kenna Souder - 1
JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1
GK Saves:
SR - Jaylee Souder - 1
Overall record: 13-1
NBC record: 9-0
BGHS boys soccer
Fremont - 1 Bowling Green - 5, from Saturday.
Fremont goal scorer:
Pena - 1
Bowling Green goal scorers:
Nyiri - 1
Drumm - 1
Nazario - 1
Erdody - 1
Bosch - 1
Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 1 Cory-Rawson 7, from Saturday.
Lake goal scorer Aidan Wamer. Lake assist Kaiden Reed. Holden Wodrich had 7 saves and Chase Tallman had 3 saves for Lake. Cory-Rawson goal scorers Leo Miracle(2,PK), Matthew White(3) and Hunter Foust.