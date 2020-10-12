Eastwood HS girls soccer

Eastwood - 3 Woodmore - 1, from Saturday.

Goals:

JR - Aubrey Haas - 1

JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1

SO - Grace Kingery - 1

Assists:

JR - Kenna Souder - 1

JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1

GK Saves:

SR - Jaylee Souder - 1

Overall record: 13-1

NBC record: 9-0

BGHS boys soccer

Fremont - 1 Bowling Green - 5, from Saturday.

Fremont goal scorer:

Pena - 1

Bowling Green goal scorers:

Nyiri - 1

Drumm - 1

Nazario - 1

Erdody - 1

Bosch - 1

Lake HS boys soccer

Lake 1 Cory-Rawson 7, from Saturday.

Lake goal scorer Aidan Wamer. Lake assist Kaiden Reed. Holden Wodrich had 7 saves and Chase Tallman had 3 saves for Lake. Cory-Rawson goal scorers Leo Miracle(2,PK), Matthew White(3) and Hunter Foust.

