HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OCT 27 Genoa vs. Eastwood

Eastwood's Makenna Souder moves the ball against Genoa during a district semifinal match on October 27, 2020 at Genoa High School in Genoa, Ohio. Eastwood defeated Genoa 4-0 to move onto the district finals against Woodmore. 

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Lake HS volleyball

Lake varsity volleyball lost to Tinora, 21-25, 20-25, 3-25, on Monday.

The team ended the season 20-3.

