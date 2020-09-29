BGHS girls soccer
The team won 10-0 over Otsego on Monday.
Goals by Sydney Baer (3), Cece Marovich (3), Maddie O’Dell (2), Sydney Maas, Macy Ash. Assists by Macy Ash (3), Cece Marovich (3), Maddie O’Dell. Shutoit by Carrina Wiseman-Esparza and Ella Billiot.
Lake HS volleyball
The team hosted Whitmer on Monday.
Lake V won: 25-22, 25-20, 25-12.
Lake is now 14-1 overall, and 8-0 in the league.
Varsity leaders were Taryn DeWese with 12 kills, Cassidey Wiley with 8 kills and Vayda Delventhal with 19 assists.
Lake JV lost: 21-25, 11-25.
Otsego HS girls soccer
The girls lost to Eastwood on Saturday with a score of 11-0. The match was played at Otsego High School. Robin Nigh play goal the 1st half with 20 saves and 10 goals against. Chesney Kuron played goal the 2nd half with 4 saves and 1 goal against.
Otsego HS boys soccer
The boys lost to Eastwood on Saturday with a score of 4-1. The match was played at Eastwood High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 18 saves and 4 goals against.