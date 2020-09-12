Otsego HS girls soccer

The girls lost to Lake on Thursday with a score of 9-0. The match was played at Otsego High School. Chesney Kuron played goal with 18 saves and 9 goals against.

Otsego HS boys soccer

The boys lost to Lake Thursday with a score of 4-0. The match was played at Lake High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 11 saves and 4 goals against.

Lake HS girls soccer

Lake 9, Otsego 0, from Thursday.

Goal scorers for Lake:

Ava Ayers 2

Kara Likes 2

Kellie Gladieux

Lindsey Darr

Hayley St John

Elizabeth Cowell

Brianna Braatz

Eastwood HS girls soccer

Eastwood 7, Woodmore 3

Goals:

JR - Kenna Souder - 3

JR - Aubrey Haas - 2

JR - Jada Jensen - 1

JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1

Assists:

JR - Aubrey Haas - 1

FR - Delaine Zura - 1

SO - Claire Carpenter - 1

JR - Jada Jensen - 1

FR - Reilly Might - 1

GK Saves:

SR - Jaylee Souder - 7

Overall record: 6-1

NBC record: 3-0

Lake HS boys soccer

Lake 4, Otsego 0, from Thursday.

Jayden Berlin, Aidan Wamer and Nolan Nowicki (2) had goals. Aidan Wamer had 3 assists for Lake. Luke Heebsh had 4 saves for Lake.

Lake HS volleyball

Lake beat Elmwood at Elmwood, 25-15, 26-24, 25-15 on Thursday.

Lake varsity leaders were Cassidy Wiley with 13 kills, Taryn DeWese with 7 kills adn 13 assists, and Ella Vorst with 7 kills and 9 aces.

Lake is now 4-0 in the league and 7-0 overall.

BGHS volleyball

The Bobcats beat Maumee on Thursday, 3-0: 25-18, 25-23, 25-20.

Kaylee Ashman- 5 kills, 14 digs, 26 assists

Emily Rife- 14 kills, 1 block, 12 digs, 4 aces

Sophie Twigg- 13 kills, 3 blocks, 4 aces, 13 digs

Sarah Hanson- 6 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist

JV won 2-0: 25-18, 25-16.

Kora Rollins- 4 kills

Lindsay Eisel- 4 aces, 5 digs

Freshman win 2-0: 25-14, 25-21

Kate Suter- 5 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs

Katelyn Barnhart- 2 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs

MJ Walters- 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig

