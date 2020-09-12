Otsego HS girls soccer
The girls lost to Lake on Thursday with a score of 9-0. The match was played at Otsego High School. Chesney Kuron played goal with 18 saves and 9 goals against.
Otsego HS boys soccer
The boys lost to Lake Thursday with a score of 4-0. The match was played at Lake High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 11 saves and 4 goals against.
Lake HS girls soccer
Lake 9, Otsego 0, from Thursday.
Goal scorers for Lake:
Ava Ayers 2
Kara Likes 2
Kellie Gladieux
Lindsey Darr
Hayley St John
Elizabeth Cowell
Brianna Braatz
Eastwood HS girls soccer
Eastwood 7, Woodmore 3
Goals:
JR - Kenna Souder - 3
JR - Aubrey Haas - 2
JR - Jada Jensen - 1
JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1
Assists:
JR - Aubrey Haas - 1
FR - Delaine Zura - 1
SO - Claire Carpenter - 1
JR - Jada Jensen - 1
FR - Reilly Might - 1
GK Saves:
SR - Jaylee Souder - 7
Overall record: 6-1
NBC record: 3-0
Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 4, Otsego 0, from Thursday.
Jayden Berlin, Aidan Wamer and Nolan Nowicki (2) had goals. Aidan Wamer had 3 assists for Lake. Luke Heebsh had 4 saves for Lake.
Lake HS volleyball
Lake beat Elmwood at Elmwood, 25-15, 26-24, 25-15 on Thursday.
Lake varsity leaders were Cassidy Wiley with 13 kills, Taryn DeWese with 7 kills adn 13 assists, and Ella Vorst with 7 kills and 9 aces.
Lake is now 4-0 in the league and 7-0 overall.
BGHS volleyball
The Bobcats beat Maumee on Thursday, 3-0: 25-18, 25-23, 25-20.
Kaylee Ashman- 5 kills, 14 digs, 26 assists
Emily Rife- 14 kills, 1 block, 12 digs, 4 aces
Sophie Twigg- 13 kills, 3 blocks, 4 aces, 13 digs
Sarah Hanson- 6 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist
JV won 2-0: 25-18, 25-16.
Kora Rollins- 4 kills
Lindsay Eisel- 4 aces, 5 digs
Freshman win 2-0: 25-14, 25-21
Kate Suter- 5 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs
Katelyn Barnhart- 2 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs
MJ Walters- 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig