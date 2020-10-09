Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 2, Genoa 6, from Thursday.
Lake goal scorers Aidan Wamer(2). Lake assists Kaiden Reed(2). Luke Heebsh had 3 saves and Holden Wodrich had 1 save for Lake. Genoa goal scorers Griffen Meyer(2), Ethan Wilson, Aiden Hemmert, Drake Hamilton and Evan Hoeft.
Lake HS volleyball
Lake volleyball was at Otsego on Thursday.
Lake JV lost: 25-21, 22-25, 15-25
Lake V won: 25-23, 25-16, 15-25, 25-19
Lake is now 18-2 overall and 11-1 in the league.
Lake Varsity leaders were Taryn DeWese with 13 kills and 15 assists and Cassidey Wiley with 11 kills. The team hosts Woodmore on Tuesday.
BGHS boys soccer
Bowling Green - 2 Whitmer - 2, from Thursday.
Bowling Green goal scorers:
Erdody - 1
Warner - 1
Whitmer goal scorers:
M. Gill - 1
Gibbons - 1
Eastwood HS volleyball
Eastwood Varsity beat Elmwood in 3 on Thursday, 25-11, 25-13. 25-10
Varsity leaders
Anna Ramlow:17 assists
Brenna Moenter: 11 kills
Kaitlyn Luidhart: 9 kills
Sheridan Schuerman: 13 digs
Eastwood JV wins in 2, 25-14, 25-23
Eastwood HS girls soccer
Eastwood - 12 Otsego - 0, from Thursday.
Goals:
JR - Kenna Souder - 4
FR - Delaine Zura - 2
SO - Grace Kingery - 2
SO - Claire Carpenter - 1
JR - Aubrey Haas - 1
JR - Jada Jensen - 1
JR - Mikayla Hoelter - 1
Assists:
SO - Hannah Montag - 2
SO - Claire Carpenter - 1
JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1
JR - Sydney Ameling - 1
JR - Mikayla Hoelter - 1
SO - Talia Baum - 1
SR - Kayla Serres - 1
GK saves:
Jaylee Souder - 0
Taryn Downard - 0
Overall record: 12-1
NBC record: 8-0
Otsego HS girls soccer
The girls lost to Woodmore on Thursday with a score of 7-0. The match was played at Otsego High School. Chesney Kuron play goal the 1st half with 15 saves and 3 goals against. Robin Nigh played goal the 2nd half with 6 saves and 17 goal against.
Otsego HS boys soccer
The boys lost to Woodmore with a score of 5-0 . The match was played Thursday at Woodmore High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 9 saves and 5 goals against.