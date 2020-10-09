HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: OCT 08 Lake at Otsego

Lake's Ella Vorst, left, and Skyler Foster, right, try to block a shot by Otsego's Ellie Roberts during the third set of a match on October 8, 2020 at Otsego High School in Tontogany, Ohio. Lake defeated Otsego 3-1 (25-23, 25-16, 15-25, 25-19).

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Lake HS boys soccer

Lake 2, Genoa 6, from Thursday.

Lake goal scorers Aidan Wamer(2). Lake assists Kaiden Reed(2). Luke Heebsh had 3 saves and Holden Wodrich had 1 save for Lake. Genoa goal scorers Griffen Meyer(2), Ethan Wilson, Aiden Hemmert, Drake Hamilton and Evan Hoeft.

Lake HS volleyball

Lake volleyball was at Otsego on Thursday.

Lake JV lost: 25-21, 22-25, 15-25

Lake V won: 25-23, 25-16, 15-25, 25-19

Lake is now 18-2 overall and 11-1 in the league.

Lake Varsity leaders were Taryn DeWese with 13 kills and 15 assists and Cassidey Wiley with 11 kills. The team hosts Woodmore on Tuesday.

BGHS boys soccer

Bowling Green - 2 Whitmer - 2, from Thursday.

Bowling Green goal scorers:

Erdody - 1

Warner - 1

Whitmer goal scorers:

M. Gill - 1

Gibbons - 1

Eastwood HS volleyball

Eastwood Varsity beat Elmwood in 3 on Thursday, 25-11, 25-13. 25-10

Varsity leaders

Anna Ramlow:17 assists

Brenna Moenter: 11 kills

Kaitlyn Luidhart: 9 kills

Sheridan Schuerman: 13 digs

Eastwood JV wins in 2, 25-14, 25-23

Eastwood HS girls soccer

Eastwood - 12 Otsego - 0, from Thursday.

Goals:

JR - Kenna Souder - 4

FR - Delaine Zura - 2

SO - Grace Kingery - 2

SO - Claire Carpenter - 1

JR - Aubrey Haas - 1

JR - Jada Jensen - 1

JR - Mikayla Hoelter - 1

Assists:

SO - Hannah Montag - 2

SO - Claire Carpenter - 1

JR - Kaylynn Simon - 1

JR - Sydney Ameling - 1

JR - Mikayla Hoelter - 1

SO - Talia Baum - 1

SR - Kayla Serres - 1

GK saves:

Jaylee Souder - 0

Taryn Downard - 0

Overall record: 12-1

NBC record: 8-0

Otsego HS girls soccer

The girls lost to Woodmore on Thursday with a score of 7-0. The match was played at Otsego High School. Chesney Kuron play goal the 1st half with 15 saves and 3 goals against. Robin Nigh played goal the 2nd half with 6 saves and 17 goal against.

Otsego HS boys soccer

The boys lost to Woodmore with a score of 5-0 . The match was played Thursday at Woodmore High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 9 saves and 5 goals against.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags