Lake, Eastwood HS girls soccer
Eastwood - 0 Lake - 1, from Thursday.
The Lake goal was by Ava Ayers.
Eastwood GK saves:
SR - Jaylee Souder - 1
Eastwood overall record: 14-2, NBC record: 9-1
Lake HS volleyball
Lake volleyball was at Fostoria on Thursday.
Lake V won: 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.
Lake ended their regular season 19-2 overall and 12-1 in the league.
Lake varsity leaders were Ella Vorst with 13 kills, Cassidey Wiley with 12 kills, and Taryn DeWese with 12 kills and 16 assists.
Lake jv won: 25-19, 25-10.
Lake HS boys soccer
Lake 1, Eastwood 1, from Thursday.
Lake goal scorer was Landon Shafer. Luke Heebsh had 9 saves for Lake. Eastwood goal scorer was Kyle Newmister.
Local high school golf season ends
No Wood County individual qualified for state competition at Thursday’s Division I golf tournament at Findlay Country Club.
The top two teams and two individuals not on a qualifying team are going on to Columbus next weekend.
Ashland, 325, was first, followed by Sylvania Northview, 331.
Perrysburg’s Mason Deal, playing as an individual, shot 81, tying for sixth place.
Also playing as individuals were Bowling Green’s Zach Thomas, 87, and Zach Furnas, 91.
Ashland’s Tyler Sabo was medalist with 71. Carson Harmon, Elida, had 77, and qualified as an individual, along with Andrew Briars, Anthony Wayne, who shot 78.