Perrysburg HS boys soccer
The team hosted Northview for an NLL matchup on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets fell to the Wildcats 1-5. Trevor Pollock was the goal scorer.
BGHS volleyball
Bobcats had a clean sweep of Napoleon on Tuesday.
Varsity won 3-0: 25-12, 25-17, 25-12.
Kaylee Ashman- 3 kills, 6 aces, 5 digs, 26 assists
Emily Rife- 16 kills, 1 ace, 11 digs
Sophie Twigg- 9 kills, 16 digs, 1 assist
Mackenna Fry- 2 kills, 2 digs
JV won 2-0: 25-14, 25-17
Lindsay Eisel- 4 aces, 8 digs
Brynna Gaines- 6 kills, 2 digs
Abigail Slembarski- 2 aces, 13 assists
Freshman won 2-0: 25-14, 25-14
Katelyn Barnhart- 2 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs
Avery Martin- 1 ace, 21 digs
MJ Walters- 9 aces
Lake HS volleyball
Lake volleyball hosted Eastwood on Tuesday.
Varsity won: 12-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 16-14.
Lake Varsity leaders were Cassidey Wiley with 16 kills, Ella Vorst with 13 kills, Taryn DeWese with 9 kills and 16 assists, and Vayda Delventhal with 17 assists.
Lake varsity is now 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the league.
The junior varsity lost: 18-25, 20-25.
Lake heads to Elmwood today.
Otsego HS girls soccer
The girls lost to Liberty Center on Tuesday, 4-1. The match was played at Liberty Center.
Chesney Kuron played goal with 17 saves and 4 goals against. Kamryn Hollar had the only Otsego goal with an assist from Rylee Hollar.
Otsego HS boys soccer
The boys lost to Evergreen, 6-1, on Tuesday. The match was played at Otsego High School. Nate Corpus played goal with 14 saves and 6 goals against.
Conner Smith had the only Otsego goal with an assist from Ethan Lenox.
BGHS boys soccer
Anthony Wayne - 3 Bowling Green - 0, from Tuesday.
Eastwood HS volleyball
Eastwood Varsity lost to Lake on Tuesday in 5, 25-12, 19-25, 25-20, 18-25, 14-16.
The JV won in 2, 25-18, 25-20.
Otsego HS volleyball
On Tuesday, the Knights beat Fostoria, 25-12 , 25-12 , 25-15.
Elmwood HS girls golf
The team placed fourth on Tuesday at the final NBC shootout. Scores were Kaylie Kingery 52, Solanna Riddle 53, Abi Lee 58 and Maddie Milligan 59.
Rossford HS girls golf
The Bulldogs hung on to win the fourth NBC shootout by a few strokes over Lake and Otsego on Tuesday.
Madelyn St. Mary and Alyssa Haynes carded tourney best 47’s to lead the team.
Otsego HS girls golf
On Tuesday, the team was led by low scorers Evelyn Hartman (49) and Elizabeth Jackson (50). The girls finished third in the NBC shootout at Hidden Hills.
Next up is Championship Monday at Green Hills.
Eastwood HS boys cross country
At the first NBC Jamboree on Tuesday, the Eastwood boys took fourth place with Cory Jay placing third overall. The girls placed second overall with Haley Sponaugle taking fifth individually.
Eastwood HS boys golf
In shootout No. 3 at Hidden Hills on Tuesday, Eastwood carded 164 (third out of seven).
Scores: Adam Graber 39
Tristan Schuerman 40
Zach Buehler 41
Trent Marten 44
Perrysburg HS volleyball
Perrysburg Varsity Volleyball hosted Southview for an NLL battle tonight. The Lady Jacket took it to 4 sets, however, couldn’t get ahead of the Cougars. They take the court again on Thursday at Anthony Wayne. Bounce back next match, ladies!
The matches were 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 20-25.
Elmwood HS volleyball
The Elmwood Lady Royals traveled on the road to Genoa Tuesday to pick up their second NBC win of the season. They swept in 3 straight sets 25-15, 25-22, 30-28.